CARDO SYSTEMS GOES BEYOND: INTRODUCING A NEW STANDARD IN MOTORCYCLE HELMET INNOVATION

All-New Cardo BEYOND Helmet Represents Two Decades of Innovation Culminating in a Groundbreaking Fusion of Safety, Sound & Intuitive Technology

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems , the leader in wireless communication solutions for powersports riders, proudly introduces BEYOND GTS and BEYOND GT, the brand's first-ever fully integrated sport-touring motorcycle helmets. The BEYOND line of helmets deliver the convergence of two decades of innovation in rider connectivity and four years of advanced R&D, focused on creating the most advanced integrated helmet on the market. More than just a helmet, Cardo BEYOND delivers a new-generation riding companion engineered to protect, connect and elevate every ride.

Cardo BEYOND GTS

Among its many innovations, BEYOND debuts the world's first 53mm helmet speakers, precision tuned by Cardo Sound Labs for unmatched clarity and power. An Active Noise Cancellation system purpose-built for motorcyclists to combat fatigue and hearing loss is another global breakthrough. The introduction of the first-ever helmet health indicator continuously monitors and reports on the helmet's condition, giving riders real-time insight into the integrity of their gear. BEYOND continues to set industry firsts with features never before seen in a helmet– upgradable tech modules, a detachable battery with wireless charging, automatic on/off functionality, and a customizable button, to name but a few.

"After 20 years at the forefront of rider communication, this is, without a doubt, a breakthrough moment for Cardo Systems," said Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer at Cardo. "We've always believed technology should enhance the ride without distracting from it, and that's exactly what we've achieved with this helmet. It's not just about adding features. It's about integrating them in a way that is seamless and feels natural, intuitive, and purpose-built for motorcyclists."

Designed from the ground up, BEYOND GTS features a lightweight carbon fiber shell paired with a multi-density EPS liner, a combination that delivers high-impact protection without compromising on weight or long-ride comfort. Riders will also notice a big difference in airflow and stability because of extensive wind-tunnel-tested aerodynamics and a precision ventilation system that reduces fatigue and keeps visibility clear in any weather.

Where traditional helmets stop at passive protection, BEYOND GTS advances into intelligent safety. Features like the Emergency Release System and full multi-regional homologation (DOT and ECE 22.06 certified) ensure global compliance and rider peace of mind. Integrated Crash Detection alerts others in real-time during potential impacts, while a wide field of view, enhanced by the world's first Pinlock® 200 anti-fog lens to drastically reduce face shield fogging, improves forward visibility. An Active Brake Light increases visibility from behind.

At its core, BEYOND GTS includes a powerful communications suite with a 2km intercom range, Bluetooth integration, and hands-free voice control, ensuring riders can stay in touch, navigate, or control their music without ever taking their hands off the bars.

Additional rider-centric enhancements are seamlessly integrated throughout the helmet. A retractable sun visor allows for smooth transitions between lighting conditions without the need to swap visors. Auto On/Off functionality conserves battery life by powering down when not in use. A replaceable battery and serviceable components ensure long-term durability, while an upgradeable tech package allows the helmet to evolve with future advancements. Inside, moisture-wicking premium fabrics keep the rider cool and comfortable, ride after ride.

To complement the top-of-the-line BEYOND GTS model, Cardo also unveiled BEYOND GT, a streamlined version that maintains the same core values of safety, performance, and connectivity, while offering riders an accessible, feature-rich alternative. Constructed with a lightweight fiberglass shell and equipped with a rear reflector for enhanced visibility, BEYOND GT retains compatibility with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and offers a powerful 1000mA battery. While it forgoes wireless charging, it includes a Pinlock® 120XLT® anti-fog lens to dramatically reduce fogging and is finished with GT comfort padding for long-lasting rideability. It's a smart choice for riders who want the full experience of integrated safety and communication without compromise.

From everyday commutes to open-road adventures, BEYOND GTS and BEYOND GT are built to do it all, with style, intelligence, and uncompromising performance.

The BEYOND GTS and GT will be available in summer 2026 with a MSRP for the GTS of $1199.00/€1199.00 and the GT at $949.00/€949.00. Learn more at cardobeyond.com .

SOURCE Cardo Systems