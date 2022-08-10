Rising Charitable Organization For A Bright Future Foundation Appoints Recognized Industry Experts to Key Technology Board Committees

Expansion of industry experts to key technology programs reflects community engagement and support in making STEAM education accessible to all children

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children through education, healthcare, arts, and youth leadership development, is excited to announce the appointment of distinguished industry executives to key technology committees of its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors and Program Committees are comprised of recognized business leaders in selected industries, civic and government officials, and educators all focused on fulfilling the mission of the Foundation. The remarkable roster of new executive members includes technology industry leaders, and recognized innovators who have contributed to transformative changes in their industry working for national and global companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), CBS, Fiserv, Genesys, and Black Dragon Capital℠, just to name a few, all joining the effort to support the Media and FinTech Innovation Lab programs of For A Bright Future Foundation

"I am honored and humbled to welcome such an outstanding group of recognized technology leaders contributing their time and energy to support For A bright Future Foundation's continued efforts to impact underprivileged and underrepresented communities across the US using the power of education and advanced media and FinTech technology. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting underprivileged and underrepresented children, working tirelessly to address inequality in healthcare, education, and leadership development. It's always encouraging to see leaders driven by that same advocacy join our cause to ensure an equal footing for all children," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

New Media Lab Program Committee Members:

Jamie Duemo possesses over twenty-five years of experience within the media industry, leading transformations of post-production, metadata management, broadcast, and distribution workflows. She is the Worldwide Strategy Leader for Broadcast at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Her career included time with major content providers such as Warner Media, Comcast, and of most recent, Paramount. As Senior Vice President for Paramount's Multiplatform Distribution division, Jamie led the operational, technological, and overall business reinvention of their nonlinear workloads into the Cloud.

Alyssa Blake has had a outstanding career in sports, sports technology and operations. She began her with the New York Jets before transitioning to Broadcast Operations at CBS Sports. She is currently the Senior Director of Broadcast Operations for CBS Sports. Ms. Blake has worked on every significant CBS Sports event, including the Masters, March Madness & the Final Four, three Super Bowls, and everything in between. Over the last eight years, she has won four Emmys recognized for her outstanding work in Sports operations and production.

Nicholas Stokes is an innovator who has taken on the pursuit of spearheading the technical advances of the top major companies in the world including Disney, FOX, MGM Studios, Amazon Studios, Verizon, and Revolt for over two decades. He is CEO of Envoi, a cloud-based content management, distribution, and monetization platform for direct-consumer video streaming. Envoi's strategic partnerships include technical consulting and software developing for the top four cloud providers IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. As a pioneer, Stokes also helps corporations leverage technology to connect with their audience, enable effective communication and drive efficient operations.

New Fintech Innovation Lab Program Committee Members:

Sarina Tamagna has over 30 years' experience supporting leading financial institutions in achieving their desired strategic and technology goals. She is a recognized innovator and leader of emerging technologies and has worked with advanced digital technology in both community-based and large-scale financial institutions. She has worked for many of the leading financial technology companies such as Open Solutions, Fiserv, Jack Henry and Associates, Genesys, and Lumen Technologies. Ms. Tamagna sits on the Board of the Lubin School of Leadership for Pace University and contributes to Women in Technology roundtables. She is also an active member of promoting literacy and technology in local libraries; being instrumental in winning a grant to bring a Computer Lab to the library supporting programs for the teenagers and elderly in learning the benefits that technology can have in everyday life. During her career, Sarina has received numerous honors from a multitude of dynamic and far-reaching companies and organizations.

Ruxandra Aldea is an international FinTech leader with expertise of 20 years in global organizations, including Open Solutions/Fiserv, Temenos, and Finastra. Her experience in FinTech encompasses areas such as core banking, digital banking, payments, and Financial Crime. Throughout her career in technology, she held senior leadership roles in sales & marketing, product and service management in both start-up and Fortune 500 firms. She has a Master of Business Administration Degree from Simon Fraser University in Canada and, through her lifelong learning mindset, has also recently completed an Executive Education program in Strategy & Innovation at MIT Sloan. Ruxandra is also an active member, speaker, and mentor in the Women in Payments Association, supporting career development and industry education for women in financial services.

The Media Lab program Committee is Chaired by Gary Bettan, CEO of Broadfield, a leading distributor media technology in the United States. Hernando Torres, the President of LATAM for Open Banking Solutions, is the Co-Chair of the FinTech Innovation Lab program. Both programs are part of the Foundation's efforts to education and inspire high potential underprivileged and underrepresented children to learn more about high growth careers in Media technology and Financial Technology. The new members will contribute their expertise, network and training to the programs as well as serve as mentors to students.

"Working for a cause as meaningful as providing life-changing educational opportunities to underserved children is as fulfilling as challenging. We are thankful to have so many esteemed industry experts joining our efforts in building stronger communities through the power of education and storytelling. Together, we can create a brighter future, one child at a time," said Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

