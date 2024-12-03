Rising Defense Contractor J12 Solutions Primes for Growth with Upgrade to Unanet ERP GovCon

Growing company invests in Unanet to provide real-time insights and streamline business operations

DULLES, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that J12 Solutions (J12) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon as the system that is best equipped to help the rising company gain valuable insight and grow strategically.

Founded in 2022, J12 is a rapidly growing employee-owned company that provides engineering services and technology solutions such as modeling, simulation, intelligence analysis and electronic warfare to clients within the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for customers seeking to develop cutting-edge capabilities to counter adversaries. By leveraging J12's advanced hardware-in-the-loop, comprehensive testing and evaluation, expert software reverse engineering, and deep threat expertise, clients are empowered to stay ahead in an increasingly complex landscape. As the company's customer base and workforce grew, J12 realized they needed a more robust digital infrastructure to scale with the company, starting with finding a better alternative to the off-the-shelf financial and accounting software on which they were relying.

"We see Unanet as a tool that can grow with us and take us well into the future," said Bryan Johnson, CEO, J12 Solutions

Previous experience with several ERP solutions, including Unanet, along with references from multiple similarly-sized firms, convinced decision-makers at J12 to choose Unanet for its ability to provide real-time insights into project and financial data, its time-saving capabilities that automate manual tasks, streamline contracts and simplify timekeeping through the mobile app, and its ability to scale with the company as it grows. Knowing that Unanet is a purpose-built GovCon-specific solution that the team can trust to ensure defense contract audit agency (DCAA) compliance was also a benefit.

After learning how smoothly Unanet ERP GovCon could integrate with the company's existing systems and its new HR system in particular, and how engaged the company's service and support team would be during and after implementation, J12 viewed Unanet as the ultimate team player and technology partner.

"Our model of 100% employee ownership is built to attract the best talent and incentivize them to grow the company," said Bryan Johnson, CEO of J12 Solutions. "In order to grow, our team needs the best tools in place to get real-time insights and manage projects efficiently. If they are going to work at a high-end engineering company, they need high-end financial tools to make their jobs as frictionless as possible. We see Unanet as a tool that can grow with us and take us well into the future."

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons depend on Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to provide them with the right mix of functionality, accessibility and scalability, backed by support that users consistently rate best in its class.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About J12 Solutions

J12 Solutions is an employee-owned engineering services and technology solutions company. J12 Solutions develops solutions in the areas of electronic warfare (EW), cyber, modeling and simulation (M&S), and intelligence, including threat weapons, foreign materiel exploitation (FME), and software reverse engineering (SWRE). As a small business, J12 Solutions is committed to providing our customers and business partners with exceptional support, deep expertise, and reliable results. For more information, visit www.j12solutions.com.

SOURCE Unanet