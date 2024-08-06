Rising Hardcore Act SUNAMI Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour
Aug 06, 2024, 10:00 ET
Ingrown & Torena to support with Apex Predator, Scarab, and AWOL appearing on select dates
Tickets on Sale this Friday, August 9 at 10am Local
CORONA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Bay-Area hardcore punk band SUNAMI has been selected as the newest headliner of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.
The tour kicks off on October 4 in Seattle and wraps up on November 11 at the legendary Gilman St in Berkeley, with stops in major U.S. cities., including Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Dallas.
Fueled by the release of their crushing self-titled debut in June of 2023, and fresh off blistering performances at Sound and Fury and an Australian headline run, SUNAMI has become an established force in the world of hardcore with a growing legion of fans across the globe.
SUNAMI frontman Josef Alonso shares, "We are stoked and thrilled to headline this upcoming Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Can't wait to see everyone come out and get crazy!"
Joining SUNAMI on their biggest U.S. headliner to date will be Boise-based Ingrown and metallic hardcore band Torena, with Apex Predator, Scarab, and AWOL appearing on select dates.
Tickets for Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI will go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 9 at 10am local at www.outbreakpresents.com. See the full schedule below.
Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI
10/4/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/5/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
10/6/24 - Boise, ID - El Kora Shrine
10/7/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Fellowship Sober Hall
10/9/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis
10/10/24 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
10/12/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Snow and Flurry Fest
10/13/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
10/14/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
10/15/24 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery
10/17/24 - Syracuse, NY - Silver Street Event Center
10/18/24 - Jersey City, NJ - Salty's Beach Bar
10/19/24 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
10/20/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
10/22/24 - Philadelphia, PA - U Church
10/23/24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
10/24/24 - Richmond, VA - The Warehouse
10/25/24 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
10/26/24 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
10/27/24 - Louisville, KY - Portal
10/29/24 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
10/30/24 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room
10/31/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - VFW 9265
11/1/24 - Dallas, TX - The Studio
11/2/24 - Houston, TX - The End
11/3/24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11/5/24 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
11/6/24 - Henderson, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall
11/7/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
11/8/24 - Ojai, CA - Camarillo Community Center
11/9/24 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
11/10/24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
11/11/24 - Berkeley, CA - Gilman St
