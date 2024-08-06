Rising Hardcore Act SUNAMI Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Ingrown & Torena to support with Apex Predator, Scarab, and AWOL appearing on select dates

Tickets on Sale this Friday, August 9 at 10am Local

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Bay-Area hardcore punk band SUNAMI has been selected as the newest headliner of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

The tour kicks off on October 4 in Seattle and wraps up on November 11 at the legendary Gilman St in Berkeley, with stops in major U.S. cities., including Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Dallas.

Fueled by the release of their crushing self-titled debut in June of 2023, and fresh off blistering performances at Sound and Fury and an Australian headline run, SUNAMI has become an established force in the world of hardcore with a growing legion of fans across the globe.

SUNAMI frontman Josef Alonso shares, "We are stoked and thrilled to headline this upcoming Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Can't wait to see everyone come out and get crazy!"

Joining SUNAMI on their biggest U.S. headliner to date will be Boise-based Ingrown and metallic hardcore band Torena, with Apex Predator, Scarab, and AWOL appearing on select dates.

Tickets for Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI will go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 9 at 10am local at www.outbreakpresents.com. See the full schedule below.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI

10/4/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/5/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

10/6/24 - Boise, ID - El Kora Shrine

10/7/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Fellowship Sober Hall

10/9/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis

10/10/24 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

10/12/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Snow and Flurry Fest

10/13/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

10/14/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

10/15/24 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery

10/17/24 - Syracuse, NY - Silver Street Event Center

10/18/24 - Jersey City, NJ - Salty's Beach Bar

10/19/24 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

10/20/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

10/22/24 - Philadelphia, PA - U Church

10/23/24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

10/24/24 - Richmond, VA - The Warehouse

10/25/24 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

10/26/24 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10/27/24 - Louisville, KY - Portal

10/29/24 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

10/30/24 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

10/31/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - VFW 9265

11/1/24 - Dallas, TX - The Studio

11/2/24 - Houston, TX - The End

11/3/24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/5/24 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

11/6/24 - Henderson, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall

11/7/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

11/8/24 - Ojai, CA - Camarillo Community Center

11/9/24 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

11/10/24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

11/11/24 - Berkeley, CA - Gilman St

