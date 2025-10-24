Tickets on Sale Wednesday, October 29th, 10 AM LOCAL

Releases Final Track Before His Debut Album

"Little Miss"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Vincent Mason There I Go, joining an impressive lineup of past Outbreak artists including Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell. Kicking off in January in Kansas City, the tour will bring Mason's dynamic live show to fans nationwide, with stops in Dallas, Nashville, New York City and Boston. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, October 29th, at 10 AM local time at www.vincentmasonmusic.com

VINCENT MASON ANNOUNCES MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK HEADLINE TOUR

"I can't wait to get back on the road and headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour now that we can play songs off the debut album," Mason shares. "Playing shows after putting out new music has always been one of my favorite parts of what I do, and I can't think of a better way to start the year."

In addition to announcing his next headline tour, Mason is releasing "Little Miss" – a song he says is his favorite track from his upcoming debut album. Written by Vincent with Chase McDaniel, Ryan Beaver and Jared Keim, the imagery-driven song describes the spark of instant attraction that's filled with wonder and charm.

In case you missed it, Mason made his television debut this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing "Hell Is A Dance Floor" and chatting with Kelly about his upcoming album and his busy touring schedule. Watch below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7H_q8TQWh4

The announcement follows a landmark year for Mason, whose upcoming debut album There I Go (out November 7 via Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup) has cemented him as one of country's most exciting new voices. Known for blending Southern grit with introspective storytelling, the 24-year-old Georgia native has already amassed over 360 million streams across platforms.

THERE I GO CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

Thu, Jan 22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Fri, Jan 23 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Sat, Jan 24 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Thu, Jan 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Fri, Jan 30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sat, Jan 31 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage

Thu, Feb 5 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Fri, Feb 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sat, Feb 7 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

Thu, Feb 12 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Fri, Feb 13 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric

Sat, Feb 14 - Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club

Thu, Feb 19 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Fri, Feb 20 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Sat, Feb 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Thu, Feb 26 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Sat, Feb 28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Thu, Mar 5 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall

Fri, Mar 6 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Sat, Mar 7 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

Thu, Apr 23 - Richmond, VA - The National

Fri, Apr 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sat, Apr 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

Thu, May 7 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Fri, May 8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sat, May 9 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Thu, May 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Fri, May 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

ABOUT VINCENT MASON:

Growing up in Roswell, Georgia, Vincent Mason absorbed the music his mom was listening to: Maroon 5, Jack Johnson, early John Mayer…singer-songwriters whose supple confessionals were abetted by virtuosic playing and rock-solid writing.

When he got to college, Mason caught wind of Texas country artist Parker McCollum, who was "singing Texas country music with John Mayer-style songwriting." It sparked something in his brain—he'd spent years of his life diving obsessively into Mayer's catalogue, and now he was connecting with modern country music. Mason began to piece together a songwriting style that was informed by the intimacy of what he grew up listening to, the storytelling and darkness of outlaw country, and a penchant for hooks that make even the torture of lost love sound appealing. He dropped out of school without a concrete plan.

Mason's songs found the ear of Jake Gear, a producer, publisher, and now A&R, who has worked with artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and many more. For three years Gear and Mason, alongside a host of songwriters and producers like Brett Truitt and Chris LaCorte wrote, refined, and perfected the songs that would make up Mason's debut, There I Go, a 14 track opus that finds Mason living in bars, looking for love, embracing the pain of romantic near-misses, plumbing the depths of the loneliness of the road in search of epiphany and comfort. It's a mature album that doesn't forego big hooks in favor of nuance, instead finding space for both.

Their hard work has been paying off: This year, Vincent Mason has played major festivals like Stagecoach, Calf Fry, and Rock the South, and toured in support of artists including Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan, and more. His hits, including "Hell is a Dancefloor" (150M cross-platform streams and RIAA Gold certified), "Wish You Well (21M cross-platform streams and counting), and "Damned If I Do" (27M cross-platform streams and counting), have set him up to be one of the fastest rising new artists in country. This fall, he'll be taking There I Go on the road for a sold-out headlining tour.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of four annual music tours across multiple genres. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Kane Brown, and 21 Savage; to name a few.

