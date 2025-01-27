Super Bowl LIX programming showcases Toyota Trucks Family, including the All-New 4Runner, Live Content and Fan Experiences

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced a series of experiences as part of its activations at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

From the talent and entertainment on display in Orlando, to the bright lights of the NFL Honors stage and uplifting New Orleans' most overlooked neighborhoods, the "Official Automotive Partner of the NFL" will celebrate all levels of stardom including spotlighting youth destined for future greatness in their community.

Rising Stars, Lasting Legacies: Toyota Illuminates Future Stars at 2025 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LIX, Empowering Communities Nationwide Through the Generational Impact of Football

"Our partnership with the NFL demonstrates our focus on supporting the next generation of football players, from youth leagues, high schools, HBCUs, to current NFL players," said Michael Tripp, group vice president, Toyota division marketing. "Our collaboration with the NFL builds on Toyota's 68-year grassroots legacy in football, aiming to make a positive impact on communities through our involvement with NFL FLAG."

Here are the moments that Toyota will engineer to engage fans and strengthen community connections:

NFL FLAG HBCU Tournament Presented by Toyota

Toyota extends its long-standing support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and celebrates their role in growing the sport by powering the first-ever HBCU flag football tournament at this year's Pro Bowl Games in Orlando. The tournament from January 30 to February 1 will see teams take the field with over 250 athletes from HBCU flag football programs from across the country. Participants will receive NFL star treatment given to the world's best football players who will be in-market for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

"Our support of NFL FLAG offers opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy football's countless emotional and physical benefits. We saw this as a way to connect our long-standing support for HBCUs with our wider commitment to all flag players nationwide," said Tripp.

Toyota's "Glow Up Classic" Benefiting New Orleans' 18th Ward

Toyota will host three epic, first-of-their-kind flag football exhibition games on February 4 in which New Orleans youth players will play in darkness using black light that illuminates UV-reactive jerseys and equipment to emulate a "glow-in-the-dark" feel.

The "Toyota Glow Up Classic" spotlights a problem: less than 20% of kids in Orleans Parish are active in sports due to financial constraints (sources: The 18th Ward.org, The Aspen Institute). Following the event, Toyota will leave a lasting impact in the community by unveiling the installation of permanent lights at New Orleans' 18th Ward Field, transforming it into a lasting beacon for community sports long after Super Bowl LIX. Supporting the effort are surprise appearances by NFL stars.

"NFL FLAG empowers athletes of all ages and abilities to experience football's lasting benefits. But building the next generation of stars requires community support. This game spotlights the incredible players who can thrive when given the chance," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota "Ride Shotgun" at Super Bowl Experience

Toyota will enable fans of all ages to have NFL's superstars "ride shotgun" with them at Super Bowl Experience (February 5-8), placing fans and their families in thrilling and humorous augmented reality (AR) scenes that simulate driving alongside NFL players.

The AR capabilities will be featured inside Toyota's 2025 Sequoia and Land Cruiser, providing fans the chance to co-star in fun, gameday-inspired vignettes alongside their favorite Team Toyota athletes. Fans will have their choice of "riding shotgun" with Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots), Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens), Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts) or longtime Toyota spokesperson Eli Manning.

"We designed this experience to allow fans to imagine themselves arriving at the peak of stardom, using technology to place them riding shotgun with our Team Toyota NFL stars on a simulated drive," said DeLilli.

Celebrating NFL FLAG Stars at NFL Honors

The "NFL FLAG Players of the Year Award Presented by Toyota" spotlights a pair of standout athletes whose incredible skill and dedication to their teams and communities personifies the values of NFL FLAG both on and off the field.

The female and male players of the year will be honored at NFL Honors on February 6, 2025 and will later attend Super Bowl LIX on behalf of Toyota.

Toyota serves as a presenting sponsor for NFL FLAG, supporting 1,800 local leagues and empowering 750,000 youth athletes nationwide to experience the joy of non-contact football through the support of its 1,200 U.S. dealers.

Organically embedded into each activation is a new member of the Toyota vehicle family including the 2025 Tacoma TRD Pro Hybrid, 2025 Sequoia Capstone, 2025 Tailgate Tundra, and 2025 4Runner TRD Pro.

At a regional level, Toyota also currently sponsors eleven NFL teams through its network of dealer associations. Local activations will be driven by Toyota's 1,200+ dealers across the U.S. Together, these partnerships will bring the shared mission of Toyota and the NFL boosting the next generation of superstars in communities everywhere with football as a unifying force.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

About NFL FLAG

NFL Flag is the official flag football program of the NFL, operated in partnership with RCX Sports. NFL Flag programming boasts a network of 750,000 youth athletes across the United States and Canada and extends to more than 13 markets around the world. Fast-paced and accessible for all, flag football is one of the fastest growing sports globally with women and girls leading some of the largest growth and increased participation. Learn more online at nflflag.com.

