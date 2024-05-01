Rising Together: Supercuts Franchisee Association Gathering at Annual Conference to Empower Growth

The event will focus on the rejuvenation of salons across the country

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supercuts Franchisee Association (SFA) is hosting its annual conference from May 6 to 8, bringing together nearly 140 franchisees, general managers, vendors, and the Regis leadership team to reconnect and rejuvenate salon leaders from across the country.

At the conference, there will be educational sessions where attendees will learn about new products and services plus actionable insights to bring home to their businesses. A trade show that brings together over 20 top vendors will also take place featuring successful case studies from the most impactful Supercuts business partners. This year's conference theme, "Phoenix Rising," reflects on the challenges salons faced during the pandemic and highlights Supercuts' remarkable resilience and recovery.

Attendees will hear from Matthew Doctor, Chief Executive Officer at Regis Corporation, Jim Lain, Chief Operating Officer at Regis Corporation, and keynote speaker John DiJulius, Chief Revolution Officer at The DiJulius Group and best-selling author, about how to enhance your understanding of guests' perspectives, demonstrate compassion and empathy and deliver service that goes beyond the price. The conference will feature vendors like John Paul Mitchell Systems, L'Oreal, Supercenter, Loma, Reuzel, Green Circle, Infiniti HR, and more.

"The SFA conference is the premier event for Supercuts franchisees and their leadership teams," says Gary Robins, President of the Supercuts Board of Directors and Supercuts Franchisee Association leader. "We're thrilled to connect with our corporate partners, reconnect with our Supercuts community, and engage with vendors, suppliers, franchisees and their teams as they return revitalized, refocused and ready to grow their businesses into the future."

Supercuts places the utmost importance on cultivating an environment that fosters the growth of its franchisees and stylists through continuous and comprehensive education in order to provide a superior experience for our guests. This commitment is made possible through the robust support for franchisees that helps ensure all guests receive the highest quality haircare available at an attractive price point.

About Supercuts Franchisee Association and Supercuts:

The Supercuts Franchisee Association's mission is to facilitate franchisee collaboration and development that will strengthen and increase the value of our investments in the Supercuts® brand. Supercuts ®, the original value salon, is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts is a salon industry leader in haircare services, with over 23 million guest visits per year. Supercuts offers haircutting, hair-color services and more to its guests through exceptional and professional haircare experiences completed by highly trained stylists at an affordable price. As a finishing touch, the Hot Towel Refresher® helps guests leave feeling fresh. Supercuts has a decades-long tradition of providing practical haircuts and services through its proven technique by its highly trained stylists. The salon also offers nationally recognized professional hair care products for sale at reasonable prices, including Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Supercuts was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota at parent company Regis Corporation. As of March 31, 2024, there are 1,980 Supercuts salons in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit supercuts.com , follow @Supercuts on social media and download the Supercuts app in the App Store , or on Google Play . For more information about Regis Corporation, please visit RegisCorp.com.

About Regis Corporation:

Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2024, the Company franchised or owned 4,557 locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com .

