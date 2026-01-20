Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Launches Certified Insurance & Risk Professional (CIRP) Designation Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance has launched the Certified Insurance & Risk Professional (CIRP) designation, a program designed to strengthen the technical knowledge, sales capabilities, and client-focused skills of commercial lines producers.

Developed with input from agency owners, sales leaders, and education managers nationwide, CIRP equips producers with the foundational expertise needed to identify exposures, close coverage gaps, and confidently lead client relationships. The program is intended to serve as a "shot of adrenaline" for producers, giving them the practical skills required for early and sustained success. CIRP is offered both as a corporate program and as an online self-paced option.

"Agency Owners, sales and education managers told us loud and clear what their producers were missing," said William J. Hold, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance. "CIRP gives producers the technical and sales foundation and they confidence they need to step into client leadership roles faster and with greater impact."

The CIRP designation requires the successful completion of five self-paced courses.

CIRP Program Requirements:

CIRP designees must complete an annual 8-hour update to maintain their credential. Most courses qualify for CE credit nationwide.

CIRP is available through Corporate Education Solutions for agency group programs or via open enrollment for individuals. More information is available at: https://www.riskeducation.org/cirp-certified-insurance-risk-professional-designation

