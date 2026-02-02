Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Launches Self-Paced CRM Control of Risk Course

Making CRM Designation courses more accessible than ever!

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance is pleased to announce the release of its second self-paced Certified Risk Manager (CRM) course, CRM Control of Risk. This flexible online learning option makes the CRM designation more accessible than ever, giving professionals the opportunity to strengthen their risk management expertise on their own schedule.

The CRM Control of Risk course offers a 16-hour self-paced learning experience dedicated to solutions that prevent, limit, avoid, or eliminate risk. Participants will explore modern techniques related to safety, employment practices liability, cyber exposures, crisis preparation, and claims management. Each module includes practical application activities that help learners immediately put concepts into practice.

The course features five comprehensive modules:

Risk Management Concepts

Covers key terminology, the five steps of the risk management process, and how each step contributes to a strong and proactive risk management program.

Risk Control and Mitigation, Human Resources

Examines primary risk control techniques, the root causes of workplace injuries, human resources exposures, and the six steps essential to effective accident prevention.

Risk Control and Mitigation, Property and Liability

Provides insight into employment practices and cyber exposures, contractual risk transfer, and the three main types of hold harmless agreements and their impact on client operations.

Crisis and Disaster Planning

Explains the defining characteristics of a crisis and presents the four key steps and guiding principles for effective crisis management.

Claims Management

Covers the claims management process, the three types of claims management plans, when litigation is appropriate, how to use alternative dispute resolution, and best practices for vendor selection.

The course satisfies update credit for CIC, CRM, CPRM, CISR, CISR Elite, CSRM, and CIRP, with CE hours available in multiple states. Assessment options include a review test, an 85-question CE exam, and a short-answer designation exam for those pursuing CRM designation.

Learners who have an Advanced Alliance Online Subscription receive instant access to both CRM Principles of Risk Management and CRM Control of Risk.

