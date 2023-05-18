RISMedia Announces Partnership With Florida's Stellar MLS

News provided by

RISMedia

18 May, 2023, 13:17 ET

NORWALK, Conn. , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is excited to announce a new partnership with Stellar MLS, the largest multiple listing service in Florida and Puerto Rico serving over 80,000 customers to bring its best-in-class articles and need-to-know information to Stellar's subscribers via RISMedia Premier News service.

Stellar MLS will deliver a selection of RISMedia content to its subscribers, including breaking news, industry updates as well as access to RISMedia's Premier premium content channel that features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

As part of the partnership, Stellar MLS subscribers also have access to all RISMedia educational events at heavily discounted rates, including the virtual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year and live CEO & Leadership Exchange, Newsmakers Reception & Dinner and Power Broker Reception & Dinner.

RISMedia's exclusive Premier content is now included as a Stellar MLS subscriber benefit. To access RISMedia Premier content on RISMedia.com, subscribers simply need to log onto their Stellar MLS account.

"At Stellar MLS, we're always looking for ways to provide our customers with the most comprehensive and valuable resources to help them succeed. We're proud to include RISMedia Premier as a subscription benefit that offers a wealth of industry news, market insights and access to exclusive educational events. We are confident that this partnership will help Stellar customers stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced and dynamic market," said Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen.

"In today's challenging real estate environment, information is currency, providing real estate professionals with a critical competitive edge," said RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. "Through our partnership with Stellar MLS, members will now have access to information that equips them to succeed in the current market. From economic analysis and research to insights on key trends and business development strategies, our award-winning editors will bring Stellar MLS subscribers the information they need to compete and win."

For more information about RISMedia's premium content channel and to sign up, visit www.rismedia.com/premier

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com.

For more information about Stellar MLS, visit stellarmls.com/innovation.

CONTACT: RISMedia, 203-855-1234 

SOURCE RISMedia

