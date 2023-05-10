Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard joins David S. Brown Enterprises

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice has signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises, at 419 W. Baltimore in the Renaissance District of Baltimore City, mere footsteps away from University of Maryland, Baltimore. The opening at their new location, 419 W. Baltimore Street, is scheduled for May 2023.

"Rita's will without a doubt prove to be a popular area attraction. We are excited to have them aboard as this is their fourth location within our portfolio" said Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "We look forward to our continued partnership."

"We've received great service and support from David S. Brown Enterprises every step of the way," Albert Holley stated. "It has been a pleasure working with Ken Bernstein and we couldn't be more excited about opening our new location," Holley added.

The 400 W. Baltimore Street project is in the heart of Baltimore's Educational and Cultural District next to University of Maryland Medical System and only blocks from Camden Yards, The Baltimore Convention Center, CFG Arena, and Lexington Market. The location delivers 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with street level suites on both North and South sides of Baltimore Street. Current tenants include national retailers such as Nando's and Taco Town with expected openings for a new Starbucks® and Qdoba in 2023.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, PA. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice visit www.ritasice.com.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.