The Drink of the Summer Just Got Frozen: Rita's Debuts Shirley Temple Ice

The iconic frozen treat brand transforms everyone's favorite nostalgic drink into a limited-time Italian Ice.

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shirley Temple has always been more than just a drink—it's a sip of nostalgia. Now, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is freezing the beloved classic with the debut of its new limited-time Shirley Temple Italian Ice. Inspired by the iconic drink, this new flavor blends sweet cherry and bright citrus into a refreshingly cool treat, topped with shimmering Shirley Sparkle for all the fun of a Shirley Temple - without the bubbles. Available for a limited time beginning July 20 at participating Rita's locations.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Shirley Temple Ice

In addition to enjoying the new Italian Ice on its own, fans can experience the flavor across Rita's signature menu with three limited-time offerings:

Shirley Temple Ice Gelati – Layers of Vanilla Frozen Custard and Shirley Temple Italian Ice, finished with Shirley Sparkle.

– Layers of Vanilla Frozen Custard and Shirley Temple Italian Ice, finished with Shirley Sparkle. Shirley Temple Ice Blender – A refreshing frozen beverage blending Shirley Temple Italian Ice into a smooth, icy drink and topped with Shirley Sparkle.

– A refreshing frozen beverage blending Shirley Temple Italian Ice into a smooth, icy drink and topped with Shirley Sparkle. Shirley Temple Misto® Shake – Creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard blended with Shirley Temple Italian Ice for the ultimate summer treat.

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"At Rita's, we're always looking for new ways to turn today's biggest flavor trends into unforgettable frozen treats, said Carmela Hughley, SVP of Marketing Insights and Innovation at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "The Shirley Temple has captured everyone's attention while remaining a timeless favorite, and we were excited to reimagine its iconic sweet cherry-citrus flavor as an Italian Ice that's perfect for making new summer memories."

The launch of Shirley Temple Ice is just the beginning of Rita's biggest summer celebration yet. Fans can expect even more nostalgic surprises, limited-time experiences, and exciting announcements later this month.

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita's Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy one free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati just for signing up and making their first purchase. Those who aren't Rita's loyalty members yet can download Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blendinis®, Milkshakes and more.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

Media Contact:

Carly Hutter

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

610-908-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard