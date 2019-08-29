WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Rite-Aid-Recalls-Folding-Patio-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Folding patio chairs

Hazard: The chair frame can bend causing the user to fall, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Rite Aid store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page under Customer Care for more information

Recall Details

Units: About 18,800

Description:

This recall involves two folding, metal framed patio chairs with padded seats. The chairs were sold in tan and gray. The chairs measure about 24 inches long by 22 inches wide by 37 inches high. UPC number 011822956628 and item number 9043325-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the tan chair. UPC number 011822952361 and item number 9044998-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the gray chair.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of chairs bending unexpectedly, including one report of a minor bruise and one laceration injury.

Sold At: Rite Aid stores nationwide and online at RiteAid.com from February 2019 through June of 2019 for about $30.

Importer: Rite Aid, of Camp Hill, Pa.

Manufactured by: Zhejiang Sains Outdoor Products Co., Ltd.., of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-193

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

