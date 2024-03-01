Rittal Introduces Vented Outdoor UL 3R Type Rated Enclosure - Accommodates for Easy In-Field Maintenance

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the Wall Mount Vented (WMV) outdoor UL 3R Type Rated enclosure. This new enclosure accommodates easy in-field maintenance and features core advantages, including a durable design, integrated cooling, easy access for routine maintenance, optimum corrosion protection, and included fans and filters.

Outdoor environments can have severe effects on the electrical controls inside of enclosures. Sensitive electronics are extremely susceptible to overheating, moisture, dust, and debris, and without the proper protection and access for maintenance their operating life can be shortened. This can result in degraded equipment performance or downtime.

As an off-the-shelf solution with included fans and filters for integrated cooling, the WMV helps optimize electronic component efficiency and reduce failures. The WMV provides optimum corrosion protection thanks to a 3-phase surface finish and silicone gasket, while the housing and door are dipcoat primed and powder-coated RAL 9003 white as standard, and the included mounting panel is zinc-plated. Routine maintenance with filter removal or replacement is easily accomplished without opening the door.

The WMV comes standard with the following features:

UL Type 3R protection rated for outdoor applications

Available in carbon steel

Included zinc-plated mounting panels

All-around silicone replaceable seal to keep contaminates out

Dipcoat primed, powder-coated RAL 9003 white as standard

Housing with vented roof module minimizes footprint

Integrated cooling with fans and filters included

Door with fitted seal and vented hood

Top-mounted 115V fans for easy access

Washable filter kits for easy maintenance

Adjustable thermostat operates fan only when needed

Single door enclosure with roof module and door hood

Pre-drilled mounting holes

1/4 turn lock provides easy component configuration options and access

6 enclosure sizes available to house 3-100 HP drives

For more information, visit WMV vented enclosures, or contact us at email: [email protected] , phone: 800-477-4000.

About Rittal LLC

Founded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.

