RITZ Brand Rushes into the Football Postseason with RITZ Blitzes Campaign

Professional quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, teams up with the brand to upgrade fans' game day experiences with delicious recipes and watch party must-haves

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RITZ, America's favorite butter cracker, is rushing into football and blitzing the postseason with the help of brand partner and professional quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. A blitz can ruin a play, but when the RITZ brand blitzes a party, it makes everything better. Today through the Big Game in February, the RITZ brand will be upgrading fans' game day experiences with delicious recipes and Trevor Lawrence-approved surprises.

RITZ Blitzes Sports Cave Giveaway RITZ Blitzes Sports Cave Giveaway

The RITZ Blitzes campaign includes a 15-second television commercial starring Trevor Lawrence. During the spot, the quarterback rushes in to blitz a lackluster game day tailgate, turning it into an unforgettable and welcoming celebration, thanks to RITZ crackers.

The RITZ brand will continue the momentum, upgrading at-home watch parties and tailgate menus with delicious recipe inspirations shared on social platforms throughout the playoffs. On Feb. 11, the RITZ brand will even be blitzing the Big Game by offering fans at home the chance to win* an Ultimate Sports Cave Makeover that has professional quarterback and brand fan, Trevor Lawrence's stamp of approval. Football fanatics and fair-weather fans alike will have the opportunity to win an exciting array of RITZ brand-themed prizes throughout the game!

"As a brand, we are on a mission to inspire people to invite others in, and create welcoming spaces for all of life's moments —from small gatherings to the big watch parties that bring us all together," said Garrett Clayman, RITZ Brand Manager. "Trevor Lawrence, a life-long fan of RITZ crackers, was the perfect partner for this campaign. He is an indisputable authority on watch-party must-haves and it was an honor to have his input into our grand prize. We're thrilled to blitz the postseason and give one lucky fan an Ultimate Sports Cave Makeover!"

The RITZ brand worked with Trevor Lawrence to curate the Ultimate Sports Cave Makeover grand prize, selecting his own must-have elements that would offer fans a welcoming atmosphere for their at-home watching needs including:

A large television to catch every single play.

Comfortable seating to welcome family and friends.

Activities to keep guests entertained between games, such as a portable table tennis game and a dart board.

"There is no better way to watch a game than with family and friends," said Trevor Lawrence. "And when the watch party set-up includes games, like darts or ping pong, and snacks, like RITZ crackers with dip or cheese, you can't go wrong. I've been a fan of RITZ my whole life, and partnering with a brand whose products I can enjoy with my family, has been an incredible experience."

Prizes will be unlocked at various times on X (formerly known as Twitter) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11 following the first blitz of the game. All you have to do is follow @RITZcrackers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and comment on RITZ brand Sweepstakes posts with the campaign hashtag #RITZBlitzesSweepstakes for your chance to win the Ultimate Sports Cave Makeover, or other fun RITZ brand prizes.

Fans and followers of RITZ crackers can keep an eye on the RITZ brand social pages (@ritzcrackers) for delicious game day recipes and more information on the RITZ Blitzes sweepstakes.

*No Purchase Necessary. Open to 50 U.S. (D.C.) & PR, 18+. Enter on 2/11/14 starting at approx. 6:30 pm ET and ending at 11:59 pm ET. See link in Bio for Rules incl. how to enter, prizes and odds. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Mondelez International