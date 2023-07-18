Prominent life and health insurance agency embarks on a new chapter of growth by utilizing Integrity's vast insurtech resources to provide the highest quality service to their clients

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with River City Senior Benefits, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and led by Philip Edwards, President. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

River City Senior Benefits Increases Agent Offerings and Optimizes Client Experience through Integrity Partnership

After years spent working as an agent and gaining insurance experience and expertise, Edwards launched River City Senior Benefits in 2000. The agency helps seniors across the Southeast navigate the complexities of Medicare to find the right Medicare Advantage and supplemental plans for their needs. River City Senior Benefits has sustained remarkable annual growth by maintaining its commitment to improving the lives of every client served. The company also provides life insurance and annuity products to its network of agents.

"Much like Integrity, we've always set ourselves apart by our focus on ethics and customer service," said Philip Edwards, President of River City Senior Benefits. "The sincere and honest service we provide aligns perfectly with Integrity's core values and will continue to define us as an Integrity partner. Integrity has invested in building the most state-of-the-art technology on the market for agents. The support infrastructure and training resources will help us become more efficient when serving our clients, as well as create opportunities for expansion. In addition, I'm excited to collaborate with other industry leaders and implement the growth strategies they've experienced success with. We can all learn from and help each other and in turn, serve more Americans together. We feel confident this partnership will help us provide the best products for our clients and the strongest future for our agents."

"Philip has been a leader in this industry for decades — he leads by example with a deep commitment to advocating for the clients he serves," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We are thrilled to add not only an outstanding company, but also Philip's talented team of agents, who are equally committed to their clients and community. By partnering with Integrity, River City Senior Benefits gains access to a wealth of products, technology and support systems that will help them make even greater strides in the industry. The River City Senior Benefits team can leverage the full power of Integrity's exclusive partner resources to enhance their service and continue to fulfill their goals. Together, we will deliver on our commitment to help more Americans prepare for the good days ahead."

Integrity's full-stack insurtech platform creates efficiencies for agents, which opens pivotal opportunities for production increases. The proprietary platform includes solutions such as instantaneous online quoting and enrollment, meaningful data and analytics, customer relationship management software and ongoing product development. River City Senior Benefits' corporate infrastructure can be streamlined through Integrity's centralized support systems, reducing valuable administrative time.

Also available exclusively to Integrity partners is the opportunity to collaborate with other industry leaders and legends through Integrity's rapidly-growing partner network. This team is continuously collaborating to craft more holistic solutions to protect the life, health and wealth of American families. Their advancements in financial and insurance processes are defining best practices and creating more holistic solutions that enable Americans to plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about River City Senior Benefits' decision to become an Integrity partner, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/RiverCity.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About River City Senior Benefits

River City Senior Benefits is an independent insurance agency focused on the senior market and headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company is known for providing sincere and honest service to seniors. It offers customized solutions built around Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, final expense and annuity products. Since its founding in 2000, River City Senior Benefits has earned the trust of families throughout the Southeast, serving the states of Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. For more information, visit www.seniorbenefitsolutionsinc.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC