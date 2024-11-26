Riverfront Federal Credit Union Announces Its New Digital Banking Solution from Lumin Digital

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverfront Federal Credit Union , based in Wyomissing, PA, today announced it has selected leading cloud-native digital banking provider, Lumin Digital (Lumin), as its new digital banking solution.

As the banking landscape continues to become digitally driven, Riverfront places the needs of its members above all else, remaining competitive in its member offerings as the industry advances with new technologies. By selecting Lumin as its new digital banking provider, Riverfront's members will receive an elevated member service experience with frequent service upgrades, increased security, and enhanced convenience.

"Financial institutions must ensure they're continuously evolving to meet their members' changing needs, particularly in this era of rapid transformation in the banking industry," said Kelley Michalik, Chief Commercial Officer at Lumin Digital. "We are thrilled to welcome Riverfront to the Lumin community as they work to remain competitive in this digital landscape by providing its members with the most efficient, scalable solutions available."

"Riverfront is committed to evolving to serve the needs of our current and future members while remaining competitive in our market space," said Jamie Denunzio, COO of Riverfront Federal Credit Union. "We know that selecting the right online and mobile banking provider enhances the member experience and solidifies our commitment to service delivery in a way that is seamless and easy to use."

By implementing Lumin's digital banking platform, Riverfront looks forward to providing its members with self-service engagement that is educational, convenient, and a solution that accurately represents what Riverfront and its members demand in a financial relationship.

About Riverfront Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 as RDG Reading Federal Credit Union, Riverfront Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Berks County, Pennsylvania or is a legal entity doing business in Berks County. Our primary objectives are to improve the financial position of each member and make a difference in our neighborhood.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital