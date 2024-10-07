RiverMeadow Adds Support for OpenShift Virtualization Across All Environments

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow, a leader in workload and data mobility, is excited to announce support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, enabling organizations to seamlessly run and manage virtual machines alongside containerized applications in a single platform that can run in both on-premises and cloud environments.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization allows users to integrate traditional workloads with cloud-native applications, providing a unified platform for enhanced operational efficiency. This integration is particularly valuable for organizations transitioning to hybrid cloud strategies, offering flexibility and scalability while maximizing existing investments.

RiverMeadow allows customers a simple and flexible solution to migrate, optimize and modernize workloads and data from existing physical, virtual or cloud instances and onto OpenShift Virtualization.

With RiverMeadow, there are no requirements to setup Orchestration/DevOps tooling and API commands that can take months to setup and configure. Instead, customers leverage a simple UI and are up and performing migrations in as little as 30 minutes.

"We are thrilled to enhance our offerings by supporting OpenShift Virtualization," said Jim Jordan, President, and CEO at RiverMeadow. "This integration enables our customers to leverage their existing resources while modernizing their workloads and applications, positioning them for success in today's competitive landscape."

The combination of RiverMeadow's migration capabilities with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides organizations across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, the tools needed to optimize their operations and respond quickly and efficiently to market demands.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.: RiverMeadow offers a market-leading Workload Mobility Platform and Services that allow businesses to Migrate and Optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. Talk to a RiverMeadow Expert today and let us help you move your Workloads in minutes, not days, weeks, or even years.

