RiverMeadow Announces New Data Mobility Capabilities to Support Migrations to New 3rd party Cloud Based Storage

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow, a leader in Workload and Data Mobility, is thrilled to announce the latest enhancement to its Mobility Platform – the addition of "Data Mobility" which includes either file- based or block-based data transfer to help customers migrate onto 3rd party cloud-based storage. This enhancement targets the critical needs of businesses transitioning to cloud environments, focusing on those who require robust and secure data handling. With the new support for Data Mobility, RiverMeadow's platform can now migrate entire disks from any source machine, whether physical, virtual, or cloud-based, directly onto 3rd party cloud-based storage solutions. This includes highly performant and salable storage options such as NetApp FSxN, Pure CBS and Dell APEX.

The primary use case for this enhanced feature is to aid customers in migrating to third-party cloud-based storage solutions, supporting block-based data transfers. RiverMeadow's Mobility Platform is uniquely equipped to handle various data types and structures, making it an ideal solution for enterprises looking to optimize their cloud storage capabilities.

"RiverMeadow's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously enhance our Platform," said Jim Jordan, RiverMeadow's President, and CEO. "By expanding our Data Mobility to include migrations onto 3rd party cloud-based storage, we are providing our customers with increased use case addressability to execute their cloud strategies with confidence and efficiency.

For businesses, the ability to directly transfer disks to cloud environments means reduced complexity, minimized downtime, and enhanced data integrity during the migration process. RiverMeadow's solution is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures, ensuring a smooth transition to cloud-based systems without disrupting ongoing operations.

RiverMeadow continues to lead the way in migration technology by focusing on the delivery of innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. With this latest update, RiverMeadow reaffirms its position as a pivotal player in the cloud migration industry, empowering businesses to leverage the full potential of their digital transformation initiatives.

For more information on RiverMeadow and its platform, or to schedule a demo, please visit RiverMeadow's website .

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.: RiverMeadow offers a market leading Workload and Data Mobility Platform and Services that allows businesses to migrate and optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. Talk to a RiverMeadow Expert Today , and let us help you move your Workloads in minutes, not days, weeks, or even years.

Media Contact:

Jill Hourani

VP of Marketing

RiverMeadow

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 650-269-3782

