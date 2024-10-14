RiverMeadow Announces Support for RedHat OpenShift Virtualization On AWS (ROSA)

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow, a leader in workload mobility automation, is excited to announce expanded Private Cloud platform support for RedHat OpenShift Virtualization on AWS (ROSA), enhancing its portfolio of supported target clouds. This development underscores RiverMeadow's commitment to providing customers a fast, safe and cost-effective migration experience for existing workloads.

By supporting ROSA, RiverMeadow enables organizations to seamlessly leverage the combined power of RedHat OpenShift and AWS. As an increasingly popular choice for businesses adopting a cloud-first strategy or looking for VMware Private Cloud alternatives, ROSA provides customers with the flexibility and scalability of OpenShift alongside the robustness and global reach of AWS. RiverMeadow's enhanced support simplifies the migration journey, helping businesses migrate to ROSA without the complexities typically associated with such transitions and offering them optimization capabilities beyond lift and shift.

"ROSA is increasingly becoming a VMware alternative for many organizations and we're proud to offer a migration solution that simplifies and fully automates the movement of existing workloads to either ROSA or EC2 leveraging a common user experience," said Jim Jordan, President, and CEO at RiverMeadow. "Our Platform not only reduces the risks associated with migrations but also provides customers the ability to optimize workloads as they transition to ROSA or EC2."

Key Benefits of RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform and ROSA:

SaaS-based solution with support for several public and private clouds.

Separation of the control plane from the data plane. RiverMeadow doesn't see any customer data.

Quick and easy deployment – Up and migrating in < 30 minutes.

Supports Workload Mobility and Data Mobility (migrate machines or bifurcate migrations of just the data).

Supports VM-based (Agentless) migration through the source hypervisor and/or Supports OS-based (Agent-based) migration directly to source (physical, virtual or cloud).

Supports Rehost and Replatform use cases.

Help retire technical debt and update target configurations as part of migration.

For more information on how RiverMeadow can assist with your migration to ROSA, please visit our website or visit our AWS Marketplace listing .

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.: RiverMeadow offers a market leading Workload Mobility Platform and Services that allows businesses to Migrate and Optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. Talk to a RiverMeadow Expert Today , and let us help you move your Workloads in minutes, not days, weeks, or even years.

