RiverMeadow Extends AWS Transform with Lift & Optimize Migration

New capability enables organizations to combine AWS Transform's AI-driven planning with RiverMeadow's automated workload modernization — helping customers arrive in AWS optimized, modernized, and production-ready.

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software, a leading provider of workload mobility and modernization solutions, today announced support for AWS Transform, enabling organizations to combine AWS Transform's AI-powered migration planning with RiverMeadow's industry-leading Lift & Optimize migration capabilities.

Together, AWS Transform and RiverMeadow provide enterprises with an end-to-end modernization approach that begins with AI-driven assessment and planning and culminates in automated migration, optimization, and modernization of workloads running on AWS.

AI Plans the Journey. RiverMeadow Improves the Destination.

As organizations accelerate cloud adoption, many continue to rely on traditional Lift & Shift migration approaches that simply relocate workloads into AWS with little or no modernization. While effective for rapid migration, these approaches often leave organizations with aging operating systems, technical debt, oversized infrastructure, legacy software, and costly post-migration remediation projects.

RiverMeadow's Lift & Optimize methodology modernizes workloads during migration, enabling organizations to reduce technical debt, improve security, optimize infrastructure, and accelerate business value as workloads move to AWS.

With AWS Transform providing AI-powered discovery, dependency analysis, migration planning, and modernization recommendations, RiverMeadow delivers the automated execution engine that brings those recommendations to life.

Modernization During Migration

Windows Server operating system modernization

Linux operating system upgrades and distribution conversion

Microsoft SQL Server modernization

Compute and storage rightsizing

Security hardening and Gold Plating automation

Near-zero-downtime workload mobility

Enterprise-scale migration orchestration

Support for Amazon EC2, AWS Outposts, Amazon EVS, ROSA, Amazon EKS and additional AWS landing zones

Delivering Greater Value from AWS Transform

Accelerate migration planning with AI

Modernize workloads during migration instead of after production cutover

Eliminate technical debt before workloads reach AWS

Reduce migration timelines

Lower migration risk through automation

Improve operational efficiency through workload optimization

Arrive in AWS with production-ready workloads

Executive Quote

"Artificial intelligence is changing how enterprises approach modernization," said Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow Software. "AWS Transform helps customers determine what should happen to every workload. RiverMeadow automates how it happens. Together we enable organizations to modernize while they migrate — not after they arrive."

"Cloud migration should create business value — not simply relocate technical debt. By combining AWS Transform with RiverMeadow's Lift & Optimize platform, customers arrive in AWS faster, with modernized workloads that are optimized, secure, and ready for production from day one."

AWS Funding Benefits

AWS-funded migration assessments

AWS-funded RiverMeadow software licensing (for qualifying customers)

AWS-funded migration services

Stackable AWS migration funding programs

Preservation of AWS MAP funding for additional modernization initiatives

About RiverMeadow Software

RiverMeadow Software provides enterprise workload mobility, optimization, and modernization solutions that enable organizations to migrate workloads across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. Unlike traditional migration platforms focused solely on Lift & Shift, RiverMeadow modernizes operating systems, optimizes infrastructure, upgrades databases, and reduces technical debt during migration.

Media Contact

RiverMeadow Software

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www.rivermeadow.com

SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.