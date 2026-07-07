RiverMeadow Extends AWS Transform with Lift & Optimize Migration

News provided byRiverMeadow Software Inc.
Jul 07, 2026, 11:26 ET
New capability enables organizations to combine AWS Transform's AI-driven planning with RiverMeadow's automated workload modernization — helping customers arrive in AWS optimized, modernized, and production-ready.
LOS GATOS, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software, a leading provider of workload mobility and modernization solutions, today announced support for AWS Transform, enabling organizations to combine AWS Transform's AI-powered migration planning with RiverMeadow's industry-leading Lift & Optimize migration capabilities.
Together, AWS Transform and RiverMeadow provide enterprises with an end-to-end modernization approach that begins with AI-driven assessment and planning and culminates in automated migration, optimization, and modernization of workloads running on AWS.
AI Plans the Journey. RiverMeadow Improves the Destination.
As organizations accelerate cloud adoption, many continue to rely on traditional Lift & Shift migration approaches that simply relocate workloads into AWS with little or no modernization. While effective for rapid migration, these approaches often leave organizations with aging operating systems, technical debt, oversized infrastructure, legacy software, and costly post-migration remediation projects.
RiverMeadow's Lift & Optimize methodology modernizes workloads during migration, enabling organizations to reduce technical debt, improve security, optimize infrastructure, and accelerate business value as workloads move to AWS.
With AWS Transform providing AI-powered discovery, dependency analysis, migration planning, and modernization recommendations, RiverMeadow delivers the automated execution engine that brings those recommendations to life.
Modernization During Migration
- Windows Server operating system modernization
- Linux operating system upgrades and distribution conversion
- Microsoft SQL Server modernization
- Compute and storage rightsizing
- Security hardening and Gold Plating automation
- Near-zero-downtime workload mobility
- Enterprise-scale migration orchestration
- Support for Amazon EC2, AWS Outposts, Amazon EVS, ROSA, Amazon EKS and additional AWS landing zones
Delivering Greater Value from AWS Transform
- Accelerate migration planning with AI
- Modernize workloads during migration instead of after production cutover
- Eliminate technical debt before workloads reach AWS
- Reduce migration timelines
- Lower migration risk through automation
- Improve operational efficiency through workload optimization
- Arrive in AWS with production-ready workloads
Executive Quote
"Artificial intelligence is changing how enterprises approach modernization," said Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow Software. "AWS Transform helps customers determine what should happen to every workload. RiverMeadow automates how it happens. Together we enable organizations to modernize while they migrate — not after they arrive."
"Cloud migration should create business value — not simply relocate technical debt. By combining AWS Transform with RiverMeadow's Lift & Optimize platform, customers arrive in AWS faster, with modernized workloads that are optimized, secure, and ready for production from day one."
AWS Funding Benefits
- AWS-funded migration assessments
- AWS-funded RiverMeadow software licensing (for qualifying customers)
- AWS-funded migration services
- Stackable AWS migration funding programs
- Preservation of AWS MAP funding for additional modernization initiatives
About RiverMeadow Software
RiverMeadow Software provides enterprise workload mobility, optimization, and modernization solutions that enable organizations to migrate workloads across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. Unlike traditional migration platforms focused solely on Lift & Shift, RiverMeadow modernizes operating systems, optimizes infrastructure, upgrades databases, and reduces technical debt during migration.
Media Contact
RiverMeadow Software
[email protected]
www.rivermeadow.com
SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.
Share this article