Rivermont Schools Celebrates Over 50 Graduates Across the Commonwealth of Virginia

Rivermont's special education students are headed to the workforce, to postsecondary education, and beyond with the critical academic knowledge, technical and life skills they gained at Rivermont.

ROANOKE, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont schools, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services in Virginia, is thrilled to announce the graduation of over 50 students from their schools across the Commonwealth. Over the course of its three and a half decades, Rivermont schools has impacted the lives of thousands of students and families, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post high school success for students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

In honor of the graduating class of 2023, Rivermont campuses will be hosting celebrations across the Commonwealth with guest speakers, music, refreshments and more throughout the months of May and June.

"Graduation is such a special time of year for us at Rivermont," said Dr. Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Operations in Virginia. "It is a time for us to celebrate all the hard work of our staff, students, and their families and to honor our graduates for their dedication and persistence. Our 2023 guiding theme was "One Love, One Virginia," and I truly believe celebrating the success of our students is a celebration of the work we do collectively each day across our schools."

Rivermont provides students, families, and district partners with special education and clinical therapy services supporting students ages 5-22 in grades kindergarten through 12 throughout 15 locations in Virginia. Select schools offer pre-kindergarten programming. Specifically, Rivermont provides tiered levels of educational and clinical support for students with disabilities, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, emotional disturbance, and behavioral challenges.

