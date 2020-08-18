Riverside City Murals Honor Local Influencers

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strolling through Downtown Riverside, you can't miss Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) vice president of strategy, Thomas Pham, along with nine other Riverside Influencers on a new series of murals painted on August 8.

Organized by Arts for IE—a regional arts committee made up of the Riverside Arts Council, Arts Connection and Music Changing Lives—the mural series is a grassroots effort to enhance the walls of downtown streets with messages of hope, peace and inspiration.

A longtime Riverside resident, Pham's 20+ years of service to the Inland Empire at IEHP led to his nomination and selection. From his role as the senior director of marketing and product to his recent promotion to vice president of strategy, Pham has contributed to both the creative and innovative elements that enhance the health and wellness of the 1.3 million Inland Empire residents IEHP serves.

"It's an honor to be recognized in this way with so many other incredible influencers," said Pham, a 12-year resident of Riverside. "I'm grateful my work with IEHP has allowed me to aid in both local and regional efforts to enhance health care access to both my neighbors and residents beyond Riverside County."

In addition to Pham, mural influencers include Dr. Deborah Deas, Ninfa Delgado, Woodie Rucker Hughes, Gabriel Maldonado, Charles Bibbs, Dell Roberts, Nick Tavaglione, Sr., and Monica Hunter. The mural was designed and created by artists Ronald DelCid, Cosme Cordova, Darren Villegas, Lecila Victorin, Mariah Green, and Jesus Castaneda, and Riverside community volunteers assisted in bringing their vision to fruition.

"Community is what brings IEHP to life," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "We are so thankful to have dedicated team members like Thomas who are incredibly committed to our mission and the communities we serve. At IEHP, we know our work begins at home, and we're thankful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors and make our communities a better place."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

