Riverside County Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez Joins IEHP Governing Board

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce Riverside County Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez (pronounced "IX-tian," like Christian) has joined the health plan's governing board and will serve alongside the dedicated members who represent both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

IEHP is proud to announce Riverside County Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez (pronounced “IX-tian,” like Christian) has joined the health plan's governing board and will serve alongside the dedicated members who represent both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

On Jan. 10, Supervisor Gutierrez was appointed to the IEHP Governing Board; he was elected to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in November 2022. He is the second Latino ever elected supervisor for Riverside County. Prior to this appointment, Gutierrez served as the first directly elected Moreno Valley Mayor for seven years and was a professor at National University, served on Moreno Valley's City Council, owned and operated the Berrybean Café, taught in the Moreno Valley Unified School District, and worked as a reading instructor at Moreno Valley College.

In addition to his supervisor duties, Gutierrez is a professor at California State University, San Bernardino, and serves as a board member for Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG), Riverside Transit Agency, Riverside County Transportation Commission, Riverside County University Medical System, Flood Control, Renu Hope Foundation, the U.S. Selective Service and several other regional boards. He is also a 1st Lieutenant (CA) with the 163rd Support Group stationed at March Air Reserve Base.

"On behalf of the IEHP Governing Board, I welcome fellow Riverside County Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez to the Board and look forward to his input on providing quality healthcare to our Members," said Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Second District Supervisor and IEHP Governing Board Chair.

Representing the 10th largest county in the United States with more than 2.5 million residents, Supervisor Gutierrez is dedicated to improving and protecting the things that make Riverside County so unique.

"I am thrilled to join the IEHP governing Board of Director's and honored to be a part of an inspiring group of Board Members and more than 3,000 employees - all with a singular vision to heal and inspire the human spirit to make the Inland Empire a healthier place for all," said Supervisor Gutierrez. "Within this role, I look forward to ensuring IEHP continues to provide access to quality and affordable health coverage to our working families across the region."

Gutierrez joins the health plan's governing board, which is comprised of four elected county supervisors and three appointed members of the public.

Current members include: Chair Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Second District Supervisor; Vice-Chair Curt Hagman, San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor; Dawn Rowe, Chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and Third District Supervisor; Daniel P. Anderson, President and CEO of Riverside Community Health Foundation; Andrew Williams, Joint County Public Member; and Eileen Zorn, former health care clinician and educator.

Since the establishment of IEHP's Governing Board, the body has greatly supported and influenced the development and implementation of CalAIM, the Housing Initiative, Behavioral Health Integration and more.

"We are very excited to welcome Supervisor Gutierrez to our Governing Board and look forward to his insight in our ongoing commitment to meet our members where they are to provide Optimal Care and Vibrant Health," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 Providers and more than 3,000 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)