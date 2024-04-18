RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW 2025 VOYAGES ABOARD RIVERSIDE DEBUSSY, RIVERSIDE RAVEL AND RIVERSIDE MOZART

New Combination Cruises Deliver Luxurious, All-inclusive Vacations on Rhine and Rhône Rivers

DENVER, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Luxury Cruises, Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise line, announced new 2025 voyages today. The cruise line's new year of cruises totals more than 170 departures on 52 distinct itineraries, ranging from 3 to 23 nights, aboard Riverside Debussy, Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart. New for Riverside in 2025 are itineraries that combine cruises aboard both Riverside Debussy and Riverside Ravel for extended vacations, ranging up to 19 nights, exploring the Rhine and Rhône rivers, respectively. Riverside Debussy will also cruise the Main and Moselle rivers and join Riverside Mozart on the picturesque Danube River. On all voyages, Riverside Debussy, Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart stay late or overnight in some of Europe's most captivating towns and cities, so guests can immerse in authentic cultures and the destination's social life. Throughout, guests enjoy Riverside's intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member for an all-inclusive and luxurious experience.

"No other line delivers Europe like Riverside Luxury Cruises," said Jen Halboth, CEO of the luxury river line. "Our 2025 portfolio delivers more opportunities for luxury travellers to delight in the adventure of exploring new destinations, while being pampered with exceptional cuisine, high-touch service, and spa. These are all aboard Riverside's most spacious and beautiful fleet cruising the rivers of Europe."

The newly inaugurated Riverside Debussy will begin her second year of service on April 2 with a 7-night voyage during the prime of tulip-blooming season in the Dutch countryside. Guests cruise roundtrip from Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and visit Arnhem, Nijmegen, Antwerp, Gent, Middleburg, Veere, Dordrecht, and Rotterdam. Anthophiles have another chance to catch Tulip Time on the April 23 departure.

For their parts, Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart will commence cruising on April 10 and 17, respectively. Riverside Ravel will cruise a 3-night, Rhône sampler from Lyon to Avignon, with visits to Viviers, Tarascon and Arles, while Riverside Mozart brings guests on an Easter voyage on the Danube River from Passau, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary. Guests on this itinerary visit Ybbs, Melk, and Bratislava, Slovakia, and observe Easter Sunday in Vienna, Austria.

German Heritage on the Rhine, Main and Moselle Rivers

Riverside Debussy unveils Medieval castles; quaint and charming towns; and dramatic wine valleys along the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers throughout the spring and summer seasons. Seven-night itineraries alternate departures from Amsterdam and Basel, Switzerland and feature some of the most historic cities, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Rhine Gorge with its highest concentration of picturesque castles, and the wine valleys of the Middle Rhine.

In mid-September, Riverside Debussy combines the Rhine and Main rivers on a 7-night voyage from Amsterdam to Nuremburg. On this voyage, guests will include a stretch of the 106-mile Main-Danube Canal in Bavaria. A return voyage in late-October brings Riverside Debussy back to Amsterdam.

Travellers can also choose shorter, 3- to 6-night voyages throughout the year that spotlight on the Netherlands, the Moselle River's wine valley or the Upper Rhine Valley. These cruises depart from Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Trier, and Basel, Switzerland.

Danube Discoveries

Riverside Mozart will cruise a variety of 3- to 7-night itineraries mostly between Passau and Budapest, and bring guests to captivating Bavarian, Austrian, Slovakian, and Hungarian cities and towns. Many of these voyages includes cruising or stopping in the Austria's historic and picturesque Wachau Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In late-May, Riverside Mozart embarks on two, 3-night segments on the Lower Danube from Budapest to the Iron Gates in Serbia. Travellers can combine the subsequent, 4-night return itinerary back to Budapest to combine all three itineraries into a 7-night roundtrip voyage and does not repeat stops.

Riverside Debussy will also cruise the Danube River in the autumn. A 7-night voyage brings guests on a special itinerary from Nuremburg to Budapest, where she then ventures to the lesser-travelled Lower Danube on four voyages of 3- and 4-night itineraries. Guests will marvel at the natural majesty of Europe's deepest and longest gorge flanked by the Carpathian Mountains and the Balkan Hills; medieval fortresses and castles from the Roman, Ottoman, and Habsburg empires; and cultures and cities once veiled behind the Iron Curtain. Departure cities also include Belgrade, Serbia, and Giurgiu, Romania. Travellers can combine these itineraries for a 15-night, Lower-Danube adventure, cruising roundtrip from Budapest, or cross Europe from the Black Sea to the North Sea on a 23-night grand voyage, departing October 7 from Giurgiu to Amsterdam.

South of France and Burgundy Sojourns

Riverside Ravel offers 4-, 5- and 7-night itineraries on France's Rhône River between Lyon and Avignon, with visits at Arles, Viviers, Tain L'Hermitage, and Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Tarascon, Port St. Louis and Vienne. Riverside Ravel also ventures up the Saone River on eight summer and autumn cruises that visit the Côte Chalonnaise and Maconnais wine regions of Burgundy. These cruises stop at Macon, with tour options to Chalon and Tournus, as well as destinations on the Rhône River. Riverside Ravel concludes her 2025 year with a 4-night itinerary, departing on November 21 from Lyon to Avignon.

Christmas Markets and Festive Getaways

In late-November, Riverside Mozart cruises 3- and 4-night Christmas Markets itineraries along the Danube, with departures from Vienna, Passau and Budapest. Travellers can choose a six-night Christmas cruise departing Vienna on December 20 and celebrate Christmas Eve in Passau, or ring in the New Year in Bratislava and enjoy New Year's Day with an overnight in Vienna on a 7-night voyage departing December 26.

Riverside Debussy also delivers bustling German Christmas Markets on a variety of 3-night itineraries that bring guests throughout Germany along the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers. The ship concludes 2025 with a 10-night Christmas and New Year cruise from Basel to Amsterdam. Guests will observe Christmas Eve in Strasbourg and ring in the New Year with two nights in Amsterdam.

Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise line offering all-inclusive vacations on the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Moselle, and Main rivers. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member; butler service in every suite; gourmet cuisine made with high-quality, fresh ingredients a la minute; included premium wines and spirits; complimentary StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; and unlimited shore excursions to immerse in Europe's history, cultures and landmarks. The all-suites Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and newly inaugurated Riverside Debussy offer the most spacious accommodations, highest staff-to-guest ratio, and more onboard amenities than other river lines.

