RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES NAMES EMMY AWARD-WINNING HOST, PRODUCER AND TRAVEL EXPERT ALLE PIERCE AS GODMOTHER OF NEW RIVERSIDE DEBUSSY

Riverside Debussy to be Christened During ASTA River Cruise Expo in Amsterdam

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Luxury Cruises is proud to announce Alle Pierce will inaugurate the new Riverside Debussy as Godmother. Ms. Pierce will christen the new Riverside Debussy on March 13, during the 2024 American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) River Cruise Expo in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where Riverside Luxury Cruises will be exhibiting and showcasing the luxurious river ship. Riverside Debussy is Riverside Luxury Cruises' third ship to enter service and will offer travellers immersive, enriching and fun experiences in captivating cities and towns throughout the Rhine River starting March 23. For more information about Riverside Debussy and Riverside Luxury Cruises, please visit Riverside-Cruises.com/EN.

Award-winning Host, Producer and Travel Expert Alle Pierce is named Godmother for Riverside Luxury Cruises' new Riverside Debussy.

"Alle's extensive experience and infectious enthusiasm for travel makes her the perfect Godmother for Riverside Debussy," said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "Her mission to empower women to travel and her support of travel advisors is inspiration for the industry, if not for everyone. We cannot wait to for Alle to christen Riverside Debussy and launch Riverside Luxury Cruises' third luxury river ship."

Ms. Pierce is an Emmy Award-winning host, producer, travel expert, and founder of Gals Abroad Getaways, where she is rewriting the rules of luxury travel. No more waiting for the 'perfect travel partner,' her bespoke group trips empower independent women to chase their travel dreams one passport stamp at a time. Ms. Pierce's adventures include dazzling the screens at major international sporting events and crafting captivating digital content for top streaming platforms and brands. Her infectious energy has been featured in The New York Times and Forbes and earned her an American Advertising Award. For more information about Alle Pierce, please visit www.AlleAbroad.com.

"Being named the Godmother of Riverside Debussy is a profound honour," expressed Ms. Pierce. "Growing up with a mother who is a distinguished luxury travel advisor, river cruising has been an integral part of our shared travel story. It's a mode of travel where my inherited adventurous spirit, inquisitive nature, and fervour for cultural exploration find their truest expression. The allure of river cruising lies in its ability to seamlessly blend adventure, curiosity, and a deep passion for diverse cultures. I am confident that Riverside Debussy will offer travellers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting tapestry of Northwest Europe, a region that holds a special place in my heart."

The new Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise brand offering all-inclusive vacations along the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Main, and Moselle rivers. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member; butler service in every suite; premium wines and spirits; StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; gourmet cuisine; a welcome bottle of champagne; and unlimited shore excursions to delve further afield into Europe's history, cultures and landmarks. The brand's all-suite Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and the soon-to-launch Riverside Debussy offers the most spacious accommodations, luxury furnishings, and onboard amenities found on Europe's rivers. Riverside Luxury Cruises is named Forbes' Best European River Cruise For Foodies and Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award Winner for Best Dining in the River Category. For more information and to make a reservation, U.S. and Canadian travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit Riverside-Cruises.com/en; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can register and book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at www.Riverside-Cruises.com/TA.

SOURCE Riverside Luxury Cruises