Riverside Research Announces Strategic Partnership with Plexus Corp.

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research has announced a strategic partnership with Plexus Corp., a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments, to rapidly develop designs for reusable modular-based hardware and software for the intelligence and defense markets.

Strategic Partnership Announcement

This partnership will deliver technology that uses a collaborative rapid prototyping approach to create adaptable, ultra-secure, connected devices. This is a critical step in addressing security concerns and decreasing time-to-market for such devices, which is essential as adversaries' technologies swiftly adapt to challenge our nation's security architecture.

In their first joint effort, Riverside Research and Plexus developed the Aegis R52L Enhanced Retransmission Device, designed to secure end-user devices. Together, they moved from the initial concept to identifying requirements, developing prototypes and planning for full-scale manufacturing in under nine months. This pace sets a new standard for bringing these commercially viable technologies to market.

"Partnering with Riverside Research aligns with our vision to help create the products that build a better world by enabling the rapid deployment of secure, cutting-edge technologies that protect freedom, people and the dedicated soldiers who serve our nation," said Jim Stokes, Plexus Market Sector Vice President, Aerospace/Defense. "We are committed to accelerating their time-to-market through our integrated engineering and manufacturing solutions."

"Too often, industry has been forced to navigate the complex ecosystem of defense contracts to fulfill the entirety of the product development process," said Carl Nerup, Vice President, Business Development, at Riverside Research. "With Riverside Research and Plexus aligned, the marketplace now has an innovation engine. Together, we're combining our companies' world-class problem-solving abilities to guide customers smoothly from concept to product."

This strategic partnership between Plexus and Riverside Research represents faster-to-market, more advanced capabilities for ultra-secure connected devices and other relevant, secure technologies.

For more information about this partnership or implementing these technologies, contact Riverside Research.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DOD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection; Accelerated AI/ML; Zero Trust; Open Architectures; Computational Electromagnetics; Plasma Physics; Precision Timing; Terahertz Imaging; Commercial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Collection Planning; and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

About Plexus Corp.

At Plexus, we help create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 27 facilities. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

SOURCE Riverside Research