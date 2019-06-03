Riverside Research Contributes in GEOINT Lightning Talks

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a not-for-profit serving the defense and intelligence communities, Riverside Research is excited to exhibit in this year's 2019 Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Symposium and present two lightning talks during the event. GEOINT takes place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, from June 2-5, and Riverside Research will be located at booth 765.

"Riverside Research has a rich history delivering innovative solutions involving many of the GEOINT community's most difficult challenges," said President and CEO, Dr. Steve Omick. "Every year, we look forward to the symposium because it gives us the opportunity to learn about our nation's current GEOINT requirements and it enables us to share our recent developments, helping to advance our country's national security."

The organization will be presenting talks about the following topics:

Third generation neural networks for third wave AI

Director of Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Jeff Clark, is set to explain the advantages of third generation neural networks. Third generation neural networks are designed to emulate the way neurons in a human brain operate. As machines approach human-like levels of cognition and curiosity, they could acquire similar capabilities to reason and apply context. His talk will reveal how third generation neural networks can solve the "third wave" of AI, or artificial intelligence reasoning, and highlight a few of the not-for-profit's related advances in third generation neural network research.

"Our Open Innovation Center is at the forefront of artificial intelligence for intelligence-focused missions," continues Omick. "This research has the potential to empower GEOINT analysts to take on higher-capacity tasks and use AI to access intelligence directly from collection assets in real time."

Innovative solutions for education and workforce development

As the future of our nation's workforce and strategic advantage relies on a pipeline of highly qualified STEM professionals, Director of Marketing and Communications, Corinne Jorgenson, will focus on the importance of tailoring STEM education for careers in the GEOINT tradecraft. A critical element of inspiring students to pursue a future in GEOINT is providing them with an understanding of how STEM concepts translate into real-world applications. Ms. Jorgenson will uncover one of Riverside Research's STEM outreach projects that did just that.

To learn more about these lightning talks, visit the Innovation Corner on Monday, June 3 at GEOINT. For the full schedule, visit http://geoint2019.com/agenda/Breakouts/InnovationCorner.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and biomedical engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

