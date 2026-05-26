Riverside Research Executives Named 2026 Washington Exec Chief Officer Awards Finalists

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, a national security nonprofit, is pleased to share that Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Kimberly Sablon, and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Madelyne D'Angelo, are finalists in the 2026 Washington Exec Chief Officer Awards.

Chief Officer Award Finalists - Riverside Research

As one of this year's finalists for CTO of the Year, Dr. Kimberly Sablon, who joined Riverside Research in 2025, has implemented a transformative strategy to identify, mature, and transition critical technologies through Riverside Research's Independent Research and Development (IRAD) program. She has sharpened the organization's technical direction and helped shift Riverside Research to a more integrated, outcome-driven model built around clear milestones and rapid prototyping cycles that accelerate progress. Through her leadership, Riverside Research is increasingly focused on tackling our customers' hardest problems with speed and precision.

"Kim brings a rare combination of deep technical knowledge and a sharp awareness of our customer's hardest problems," remarked Dr. Steven Omick, President and CEO of Riverside Research. "She has a strong instinct for where the battlefield is headed, and she is helping us stay ahead of the curve."

Nominated for CHRO of the Year, Madelyne D'Angelo specializes in operational alignment, ensuring HR practices are aligned to corporate growth and execution excellence. In her role, Madelyne led a comprehensive redesign of the candidate selection process, elevating it to an insight-driven evaluation model. She paired this with modernized onboarding, redesigned benefits offerings to serve a five-generation workforce, and implemented scalable tools, including new survey mechanisms, a merit management system, and structured workforce analytics, that provide leaders with actionable insight rather than administrative output. Recognizing that leadership quality directly shapes organizational performance, Madelyne also built a three-tier People and Program Leadership Program to institutionalize leadership development. This structured framework equips new supervisors and program managers with foundational execution skills and prepares emerging leaders for broader responsibility.

"Madelyne makes such a meaningful impact on Riverside Research because she understands that strong organizations are built through both high standards and genuine care for people," Dr. Omick added. "She leads with wisdom, integrity, and empathy, and she has helped ensure that Riverside Research continues to grow and adapt while staying true to who we are."

Learn more about Riverside Research's mission-focused capabilities and technologies at RiversideResearch.org.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DOW and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection; Accelerated AI/ML; Zero Trust; Open Architectures; Computational Electromagnetics; Plasma Physics; Precision Timing; Terahertz Imaging; Commercial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Collection Planning; and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

SOURCE RIVERSIDE RESEARCH