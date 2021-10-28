Rivertown Market Donates $40K to Area Nonprofits Following Recent Opening

"As a family-owned company, we care about the communities we serve and are proud to support these organizations that are making a difference in the City of Detroit," Store Manager Marcus Reliford said. "The community has embraced Rivertown Market since our doors opened, and we're excited to build on that momentum and work with the community to make an even bigger impact."

The following nonprofits each received $5,000 donations to support their missions:

GIVE Merit will utilize the funds for its upcoming Alumni Summit.

Greening of Detroit plans to further support its operations, tree planting and workforce initiatives throughout Detroit with the donation.

Detroit PAL will earmark the funds to support its spring radiothon.

COTS Detroit plans to use the funds for its operations.

plans to use the funds for its operations. Bees In The D will utilize the funds to help restore and harvest honey at a blighted lot in Core City within North Corktown.

Better Detroit Youth plans to use the funds to train young people to bake and sell brownies while building basic entrepreneurial skills, and create youth empowered apparel.

Stem Genius will use the donation to continue helping youth in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

Pure Heart Foundation will use the funds to provide its scholars with financial support while visiting their parent incarcerated for the holidays, as well as activate its outreach facility that provides 150 scholars access to afterschool activities and programs.

"We are so thankful for the financial contribution," said Yul Allen, Founder of STEM Genius. "Using creative and exciting hands-on, project-based learning educational programs are a key element to our success, but without corporate partners like Meijer Rivertown this success would be impossible. We understand the seriousness and urgency of continuing to establish strategic partners … to accomplish such an ambitious undertaking for STEM Education in Detroit. We humbly and graciously thank you for your continued support."

Rivertown Market is a new 42,000-square-foot market opened by Meijer that features a vast assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat offerings; Meijer and national brand products; and an estimated 2,000 local, artisan items. It's the retailer's fourth small format store in Michigan.

About Rivertown Market

Rivertown Market is a new neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. As a standalone market in the East Jefferson Corridor in the City of Detroit, Rivertown Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store. For more information, please visit, www.RivertownMarket.com.

