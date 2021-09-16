Riviana Foods Increases Wild Rice Storage Capacity At Clearbrook, Minnesota Plant

Riviana Foods Expands Wild Rice Facility Tweet this

"As the leading wild rice producer, we are excited to increase our capabilities and improve our service to growers in the heart of the largest wild rice growing region," said Enrique Zaragoza, President & CEO of Riviana. "The expansion also supports our farm-to-fork service for our customers and consumers."

"The improvement at our Clearbrook facility shows Riviana's continued support of our wild rice business and its growth," said Julie Wraa, General Manager. "In addition, it reinforces our continued commitment to our employees, growers and community."

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products through its family of well-known brands including Minute®, Mahatma®, Success® , Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House® and Tilda®. Riviana also processes, markets and distributes fresh pasta through the brand Olivieri®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company and the world leader in the rice sector.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.