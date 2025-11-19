Rivvit Launches AI-Powered Virtual Analyst, Changing How Investment Teams Interact with Data

New feature allows asset managers to engage with their data through natural conversation

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit Inc., a leading provider of data management and reporting solutions for investment managers, today announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual analyst, which enables users to engage with their data and documents through natural conversation.

The virtual analyst represents a major leap forward in Rivvit's mission to make data easy. It combines Rivvit's trusted data foundation with conversational intelligence to deliver instant insights and automation within a secure, governed architecture built for financial institutions.

"Data is the fuel for AI," said Matt Biver, CEO of Rivvit Inc. "But AI only works when the data beneath it is clean, organized, and reliable. Because Rivvit already unifies and governs investment data across systems, our virtual analyst can now tap into that foundation to deliver trustworthy, explainable answers that users can act on with confidence."

A new way to work with data

Rivvit now allows users to ask any question about their portfolios, documents, and reports without writing a single query or building a dashboard. It's like having an analyst on demand.

From portfolio management and asset allocation to time series analysis, data quality review, and investment committee commentary, Rivvit empowers front, middle, and back-office teams to get answers instantly.

"Rivvit now gives everyone the ability to talk to their data," added Biver. "Whether you're a portfolio manager looking for asset allocation insights, an accountant explaining changes in AUM, or a risk manager investigating performance trends, our AI-powered virtual analyst helps you get answers instantly without writing any code."

From data foundation to artificial intelligence

Rivvit's virtual analyst marks the next stage in Rivvit's evolution, moving from data foundation to unifying and governing data to enabling true data intelligence:

Data foundation: Establishing clean, centralized data from all systems



Reliable reports: Building trust through consistent reporting and validation



Data governance: Ensuring accuracy, quality, and accountability with tools that monitor data health, lineage, and availability



Trusted queries: Empowering users to explore data through self-service access



AI intelligence: Enabling natural language interaction, powered by the same trusted foundation

"AI isn't the end of the data journey," concluded Biver. "It's the reward for doing data right. Rivvit has always been about making data easy, and our virtual analyst takes that to an entirely new level."

About Rivvit

Rivvit Inc. is a data management and reporting platform built for investment managers and financial institutions. Rivvit unifies, standardizes, and governs data from multiple systems into one trusted source, enabling accurate reporting, analytics, and now, AI-driven insights. To learn more, visit www.rivvitdata.com or follow @RivvitData on LinkedIn.

