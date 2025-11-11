Rivvit data now available in Snowflake's AI Data Cloud

Empowering asset managers with trusted, gold copy data inside Snowflake's secure, scalable environment

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit, a leading data management and reporting platform for investment managers, today announced the availability of Rivvit data within Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, giving clients a new way to access and use their trusted investment data across the enterprise.

The announcement reflects Rivvit's ongoing investment in making data more accessible, connected, and actionable for financial institutions. With this expanded integration, asset managers can now access their clean, normalized, and governed investment data directly inside Snowflake's secure, scalable environment.

Rivvit serves as the backbone that ingests, standardizes, and organizes data across trading, accounting, performance, and risk systems into a unified, trusted model built specifically for investment managers. Within Snowflake, that foundation becomes instantly accessible to users for downstream analytics, modeling, and business applications.

"Data accessibility is the next frontier for investment firms," said Greg Dziad, COO of Rivvit. "Rivvit ensures that the data entering Snowflake is accurate, governed, and ready to use. Together, we are giving clients a powerful combination of Rivvit's trusted data foundation and Snowflake's modern scalability."

Rivvit already provides clients with multiple ways to access their data, including portfolio and risk dashboards, tailored reports, custom data extracts, and APIs. The Snowflake integration adds another access point, allowing clients to tap directly into their gold copy data and use it seamlessly across internal and external systems.

This collaboration enables investment firms to:

Access trusted data instantly within Snowflake for advanced analytics and AI-driven insights

Scale securely with Snowflake's governance and performance capabilities

Extend data reach across teams, partners, and business applications while maintaining full control

"Snowflake has transformed how organizations connect and collaborate with data," said Dziad. "Rivvit builds on that foundation by modernizing how investment managers organize, govern, and share their data. Together, we're helping firms unlock a new level of transparency, efficiency, and innovation."

About Rivvit

Founded in 2019, Rivvit is a cutting-edge data management and reporting platform that simplifies complex data processes for financial institutions. With Rivvit, users can unify and access data across systems, ensure data quality, and automate reporting on a scalable platform. Whether as an end-to-end software solution or a managed service, Rivvit empowers investment managers with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data. Learn more at www.rivvitdata.com or follow us on LinkedIn @RivvitData.

SOURCE Rivvit Inc.