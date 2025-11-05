Rivvit Launches Enhanced Security Master to Bring Transparency and Control to Investment Security Data

Empowers asset managers with a single, auditable view of security data across all asset classes

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit, a leading data management and reporting platform for investment managers and financial institutions, today announced the release of its enhanced Security Master, giving users a new level of transparency, governance, and control over their investment data.

The Security Master serves as the data foundation of every investment management firm. It powers critical downstream processes such as portfolio compliance, cash flow projections, risk analytics, performance, and attribution. Yet firms often struggle with inconsistent or incomplete data across systems, especially as portfolios expand into complex asset classes and private investments.

Rivvit's Security Master solves this challenge by bringing together data from trading, accounting, pricing, risk, and reference sources into a single, trusted "gold copy." The platform's configurable user interface gives clients a transparent, interactive view of how data is sourced, transformed, and normalized.

"The Security Master sits at the heart of every investment data ecosystem," said Matt Biver, CEO and Co-Founder of Rivvit. "We are giving clients not only clean, consistent data but also the visibility and control they have been asking for.

Transparency and governance redefined

Rivvit's Security Master introduces a range of new capabilities that enhance data trust and operational efficiency.

A configurable user interface for exploring and editing security data with a complete audit trail and approval workflow





Embedded data lineage visualization that traces every attribute back to its original source along with the calculation logic for derived fields





Integrated reconciliation that compares gold copy values against all contributing systems





Tight integration with Rivvit's Data Quality module, allowing users to identify issues and resolve them without waiting for upstream corrections

While data corrections should ideally occur in the source system, tight reporting deadlines often make this impractical. Rivvit bridges that gap by giving users controlled flexibility to make approved updates within the platform while maintaining full transparency and governance.

Unified view across public and private assets

As more firms expand into private markets such as private credit and real estate, data fragmentation across systems has become a growing challenge. Rivvit addresses this by unifying all asset types within a single data model, allowing firms to manage reference data for both public and private securities in one place.

The platform also integrates seamlessly with Rivvit's Document Library, allowing users to link key deal documents such as credit agreements, offering memoranda, and rating letters directly to individual securities. This keeps all relevant information connected to its underlying data record and ensures easy access during analysis or review.

A transparent foundation for the modern investment firm

By combining data mastering, lineage visualization, document management, and workflow approvals within a single platform, Rivvit's Security Master sets a new standard for transparency and governance in investment data management.

Data stewards and operations teams gain visibility into how security attributes are sourced and validated, reducing reconciliation time and improving accuracy.





Front-office analysts and portfolio managers can explore static and time-series analytics to support deeper security-level research.





Compliance, audit, and risk teams benefit from clear lineage and linked documentation that support traceability and regulatory oversight.

"Our clients want data they can trust and the context behind it," Biver added. "The Security Master gives them both, providing a single authoritative view of their securities and a complete understanding of how that data was formed."

About Rivvit

Founded in 2019, Rivvit is a data management and reporting platform that simplifies complex data processes for financial institutions. Rivvit unifies and governs data from any system, automates reporting and analytics, and provides users with trusted, gold copy data. Whether delivered as a technology platform or as a managed service, Rivvit empowers investment managers with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data. Learn more at www.rivvitdata.com.

