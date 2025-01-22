Rivvit Inc. spins off from Grandview Analytics as an Independent SaaS Company

Milestone Move Highlights Rivvit's Significant Growth and Pioneering Role in Investment Data Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit Inc., a leading data management and reporting software for financial services and investment management firms, is spinning off from Grandview Analytics, a leader in technology consulting and data solutions for financial institutions. This move underscores the success of Rivvit and positions both Grandview and Rivvit to accelerate innovation, enhance customer value, and drive sustainable growth.

Over the past five years, Rivvit has evolved from a groundbreaking idea to a transformative platform trusted by asset managers and asset owners. Built to tackle the investment industry's toughest data challenges, Rivvit unifies data from disparate systems into a single source of truth for financial institutions. Its client traction and proven value have driven the strategic decision to establish Rivvit as an independent SaaS company.

"This is a pivotal moment in our journey," said Matt Biver, who transitions from CEO of Grandview Analytics to lead Rivvit Inc. as its CEO. "What began as a response to our clients' pressing needs has grown into an industry-leading solution. Rivvit is now poised to scale and revolutionize data management within the financial services industry as an independent company."

Grandview Analytics will continue to deliver tailored consulting and project-based services in strategy, systems integration, and data analytics. Chris Lamb, Co-Founder and President of Grandview Analytics, will take over leadership of the company, ensuring its consulting practice thrives as Rivvit charts its independent course.

"The success of Rivvit is a testament to our client-centric approach and relentless drive to simplify data challenges," Lamb remarked. "This spin-off enables both companies to focus deeply on their core strengths."

As an independent company, Rivvit Inc. is uniquely positioned to expand its market reach, develop groundbreaking features, and deepen its commitment to solving complex data challenges for financial institutions. Rivvit Inc. launches with a dynamic new brand and website at www.rivvitdata.com, embodying its mission to make data unbelievably easy for financial institutions and investment firms.

Founded in 2019, Rivvit is a cutting-edge data management and reporting platform that simplifies complex data processes for financial institutions. With Rivvit, users can unify and access data across systems, ensure data quality, and automate reporting on a scalable platform. Whether as an end-to-end software solution or a managed service, Rivvit empowers investment managers with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data. Learn more at www.rivvitdata.com.

Since 2014, Grandview Analytics has been at the forefront of technology consulting and data management for financial institutions. The company specializes in data strategy, systems integration, and analytics, helping clients optimize their ROI on technology investments. With deep industry expertise, Grandview delivers tailored solutions that enhance decision-making and streamline operations. Learn more at www.grandviewanalytics.com.

