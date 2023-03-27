Rizing Tide Foundation Celebrates $15K Donation and New Scholarships

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation donates to provide financial support for DPT students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds

PHOENIX, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to broadening the reach, impact and accessibility of physical therapists by advancing racial diversity and inclusiveness in the physical therapy (PT) workforce, announced today that The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) donated $15,000 to the foundation as part of its annual giving program. This donation will benefit the Surge scholarship program for students attending accredited PT residency programs. Applications for the foundation's 2023 Crest scholarship program open on April 1, 2023.

"Rizing Tide is an incredible organization and APTQI is honored to support its mission in cultivating diversity and equity among the next generation of physical therapy leaders," said Nikesh Patel , PT, Executive Director of APTQI. "We look forward to seeing the impact these scholarships create as they help broaden the visibility and accessibility of physical therapy in the world."

To date, Rizing Tide has awarded 21 scholarships and pledged over $500K to students. Each year, the organization awards Crest scholarships to DPT graduates and/or PTAs attending a DPT bridge program, as well as Surge scholarships to graduating students and/or working physical therapists entering a residency program.

"APTQI's generous contribution and continued support will help Rizing Tide support future generations of physical therapists from underrepresented backgrounds," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, founder of Rizing Tide. "This charitable donation from APTQI will support Rizing Tide's commitment to double the number of scholarships awarded in 2023."

Applications for the 2023 Crest scholarship will open April 1, 2023. The Crest scholarship is awarded to Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) students who identify as BIPOC and are pursuing a DPT degree. Applicants must be either undergraduate students who have been accepted into an accredited DPT program, first or second-year PT students currently enrolled in an accredited PT program, or PTAs entering a bridge PT program. Each Crest scholarship awards up to $14,000 per year to each student—and may be renewed twice.

For more information on the Rizing Tide Foundation, including scholarship eligibility requirements, how to apply and the selection process, visit www.rizing-tide.com .

About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at www.aptqi.com .

About Rizing Tide

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to empower a new generation of BIPOC leaders in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC PT students and residents in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

