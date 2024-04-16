Rizing Tide Foundation Unveils New Employer Connect Program

New initiative connects physical therapist employers seeking talent with members of Rizing Tide community seeking employment

PHOENIX, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to creating a more inclusive physical therapy (PT) workforce through its scholarship program supporting racially and ethnically underrepresented students and residents, is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative, the Lighthouse Employer Connect program. Employer Connect was developed to bridge the gap between rehab therapy employers seeking promising job candidates and Rizing Tide's diverse pool of skilled professionals. This program's exclusive job board among other networking and connection opportunities will serve as a crucial step in addressing the labor crisis facing the physical therapy industry.

"We are excited to launch the Employer Connect program and to address the labor crisis facing the physical therapy industry while also championing inclusive workplaces," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC , the founder and CEO of Rizing Tide. "The response has been incredibly positive so far and greatly supports our vision to broaden the reach, impact and accessibility of physical therapy. Participating companies prioritize employee benefits such as continuing education, mentorship, equitable professional growth opportunities and a culture of inclusion and belonging. We are proud to partner with these organizations with the goal of providing a welcoming work environment for Rizing Tide scholars and our community members."

The Employer Connect program enables companies looking to hire doctors of physical therapy to expand their recruitment pipeline and proudly share their commitment to maintaining fair, equitable and inclusive hiring processes and workspaces. Participating employers receive a digital Lighthouse Badge signaling their engagement in one of four distinct tiers—each tier offering unique benefits tailored to meet the specific needs of different organizations. The tiers range in cost—from $500 to $50,000—and are tax deductible, with benefits including a bespoke job board, curated interaction with esteemed scholars at Rizing Tide's annual in-person conference (North Star Summit) and participation in virtual meetup events, like an annual career fair.

"The PT provider shortage is real, and today the industry faces the major challenge of finding innovative ways to secure a pipeline of future therapists," said Nicole O'Neil , the director of talent acquisition at U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. "Rizing Tide's Employer Connect program links us with the highly qualified, ethnically diverse DPT professionals we need in order to grow our clinics and support our patients. Through this program, we have a new competitive tool to grow our candidate pool and foster relationships with emerging talent who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our clinics. We are proud to participate in this philanthropic initiative that also provides tremendous value to our company."

To date, the following companies have officially partnered with Rizing Tide via the Employer Connect program:

To learn more about the Rizing Tide Foundation or the Employer Connect program, visit: www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC DPT students and residents in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry, and has pledged a total amount of more than $1 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of its beneficiaries and its mission to create a more diverse and inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

