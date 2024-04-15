RKD Group Announces Promotions and Leadership Additions

DALLAS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider in North America, recently announced new promotions and additions to its industry-leading team.

"These are truly special moments in our company that deserve to be celebrated," said Chris Pritcher, CEO at RKD Group. "Our culture is built on trust, teamwork and focus—and these individuals have been instrumental in our work to accelerate growth for our nonprofit partners."

Top row (left to right): Tonie Howard and Lianne Raices, Bottom row (left to right): Alice Vaughn and Nate Beran

Tonie Howard, Senior Vice President of Client Partnership, has expanded her leadership to include oversight of RKD's work with Animal Welfare organizations.

In leading both RKD's Food Bank and Animal Welfare services, Tonie will draw from her depth of experience to uncover new opportunities, learnings and optimizations to drive success for a growing roster of regional causes served by RKD.

Lianne Raices has been promoted to Vice President of Client Partnership. She has more than five years' experience in omnichannel fundraising at RKD, in addition to a decade of other related fundraising work. Lianne will play a pivotal role in RKD's account planning and client partnership going forward.

Alice Vaughn has been promoted to Creative Director. Alice has more than a decade of experience in direct response. Her ability to capture creative expression and donor motivation across channels will make surround sound experiences a reality for donors.

In addition to these promotions, RKD is thrilled to welcome Nate Beran as Vice President of Product Management. Nate brings more than a decade of digital transformation and product leadership to RKD, where he will play a critical role in the product development team responsible for the creation of audience-first solutions.

"These individuals are true change agents in their respective roles," said Pritcher. "Their leadership and unique perspectives will enable our clients to accelerate their growth as RKD propels the practice of philanthropy to new heights."

