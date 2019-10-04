RKD Group Announces Acquisition of Data Best Practices

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, a leading provider of multichannel marketing and fundraising solutions for nonprofit organizations, today announced the acquisition of Boston-based Data Best Practices. Data Best Practices' founder and president Cathy Folkes has served as Acting Chief Data Officer for RKD Group since April.

"Cathy has assisted in our implementation of leading-edge data governance practices that are crucial for nonprofits in today's challenging fundraising climate," says RKD Group CEO Tim Kersten. "She is an influential thought leader on data management practices for both commercial and nonprofit organizations and will bring best-in-class expertise to our clients."

The acquisition of Data Best Practices will enable continued optimization of RKD's approach to data processing for campaign deployment, reporting, and analysis. Folkes' senior-level leadership will advance RKD's data and analytics capabilities as the industry leader in predictive intelligence.

The Data Best Practices team will join the data and analytics department at RKD Group, and Cathy will join the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Data Officer.

"We've found the perfect home at RKD Group," Folkes agrees. "We complement each other's mission to connect donors and members with organizations that are making the world more humane, just and compassionate."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible.



