RKD Group Announces Formation of RKD Insights

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group is proud to announce the launch of RKD Insights. In recognition of the growing importance of data and analytics, RKD Insights will empower nonprofit organizations to confidently execute and measure strategies that grow strong, sustainable fundraising programs.

"The future of fundraising is shifting before our eyes, with a smaller number of individuals giving to a larger number of organizations," said Cathy Folkes, RKD's Chief Data Officer. "With only 26 percent of nonprofits satisfied with their data, the need for the right partner, who can pair a deep knowledge of the fundraising world with analytical insights to target, acquire and retain donors at all levels, is more relevant than ever."

The RKD Insights team has decades of experience leveraging analytics to understand donor behavior and motivations. Operating as a division of RKD Group, RKD Insights better serves clients with advanced analytics, business intelligence, reporting and donor management solutions to provide nonprofits with one source of truth.

"Data is the biggest asset nonprofit fundraisers have in their back pockets," said Thalamus "T" Hill, Senior Vice President of Advanced Analytics. "We're bringing everything together to map out the future for our partners so that they see sustainable growth for years to come."

RKD's team of experts has the experience working with humanitarian, disease research, healthcare and other nonprofit organizations to reveal insights that lead to fundraising breakthroughs in major giving, acquisition, sustainers, segmentation and attribution.

"This is a major step forward in the path to a data-driven fundraising world," said Dennis Moore, President of RKD Group. "Our team, in partnership with some of the best platforms around, has been able to create a single solution that identifies donors' needs, gives strategic insights and builds strong relationships that lead to growth."

Combining more than four decades of nonprofit fundraising expertise and next-generation data and analytics, RKD Insights serves clients as a powerful, omnichannel marketing partner.

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

RKD Insights, a division of RKD Group, empowers nonprofits to build future-focused fundraising strategies guided by data and analytics. Combining decades of nonprofit fundraising expertise and the best reporting and donor relationship management solutions, RKD Insights serves as a powerful, omnichannel marketing partner, creating breakthroughs never thought possible.

