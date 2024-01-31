RKD Group is Proud To Share The Latest Senior Leader Additions And Promotions

News provided by

RKD Group

31 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, announces additions and promotions to its leadership team.  

These additions emphasize RKD Group's commitment to client experience, transformational results and continued growth.

Continue Reading
RKD Group
RKD Group
(Left to right) Lori Read, Stephanie Russell and Tamara Wheeler
(Left to right) Lori Read, Stephanie Russell and Tamara Wheeler

"The recognition of these three talented professionals underscores our commitment to our clients and giving them the best, most thoughtful, most forward-looking approach possible," said Chris Pritcher, CEO at RKD Group.

Lori Read has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth. Her ability to pair the unique challenges faced by nonprofits with innovative solutions will help accelerate client growth.

"I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic and diverse team with a deep commitment to nonprofit growth. We are putting our money where our mouth is—investing in new practices, technology and approaches," said Read. "RKD's culture is one of 'trusted advisor,' and I am eager to continue to serve as a resource to help nonprofits push beyond incremental growth."

Stephanie Russell has joined RKD as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Decision Science, bringing more than two decades of advanced, audience-centric marketing and client service experience. Her knowledge of the changing digital, direct mail, AI and data science landscape will help propel the practice of philanthropy forward.  

"We are at a unique inflection point in fundraising as inflation rises and donor trust declines—we must lean in and shift, embracing the disruption like we've seen in the commercial marketing space," said Russell. "I'm incredibly proud to join an organization who champion the missions of their clients, and my focus is sharpening proactive, omnichannel audience-centric strategies fueled by insight."

Tamara Wheeler joins RKD as Senior Vice President of Client Partnership. With client-and-agency perspective, alongside two decades of expertise, Tamara is passionate about elevating client experience to exceed expectations.

"Serving partners is a real privilege, and the most effective partnerships require active engagement, intentional collaboration and continuous improvement," said Wheeler. "I'm thrilled and humbled to join RKD and the Missions team to leverage the right tools, talent and technology to solve today's challenges and advance growth."

"RKD is taking steps to better enable success for our nonprofit clients, exceeding their expectations for their experience with a more proactive strategy and acceleration of growth," said Pritcher.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. With five decades of experience, RKD leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

Related Links:
https://rkdgroup.com/

Contact:
Justin McCord
[email protected]
214-755-9752

SOURCE RKD Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.