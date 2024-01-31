RKD Group is Proud To Share The Latest Senior Leader Additions And Promotions

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, announces additions and promotions to its leadership team.

These additions emphasize RKD Group's commitment to client experience, transformational results and continued growth.

"The recognition of these three talented professionals underscores our commitment to our clients and giving them the best, most thoughtful, most forward-looking approach possible," said Chris Pritcher, CEO at RKD Group.

Lori Read has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth. Her ability to pair the unique challenges faced by nonprofits with innovative solutions will help accelerate client growth.

"I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic and diverse team with a deep commitment to nonprofit growth. We are putting our money where our mouth is—investing in new practices, technology and approaches," said Read. "RKD's culture is one of 'trusted advisor,' and I am eager to continue to serve as a resource to help nonprofits push beyond incremental growth."

Stephanie Russell has joined RKD as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Decision Science, bringing more than two decades of advanced, audience-centric marketing and client service experience. Her knowledge of the changing digital, direct mail, AI and data science landscape will help propel the practice of philanthropy forward.

"We are at a unique inflection point in fundraising as inflation rises and donor trust declines—we must lean in and shift, embracing the disruption like we've seen in the commercial marketing space," said Russell. "I'm incredibly proud to join an organization who champion the missions of their clients, and my focus is sharpening proactive, omnichannel audience-centric strategies fueled by insight."

Tamara Wheeler joins RKD as Senior Vice President of Client Partnership. With client-and-agency perspective, alongside two decades of expertise, Tamara is passionate about elevating client experience to exceed expectations.

"Serving partners is a real privilege, and the most effective partnerships require active engagement, intentional collaboration and continuous improvement," said Wheeler. "I'm thrilled and humbled to join RKD and the Missions team to leverage the right tools, talent and technology to solve today's challenges and advance growth."

"RKD is taking steps to better enable success for our nonprofit clients, exceeding their expectations for their experience with a more proactive strategy and acceleration of growth," said Pritcher.

