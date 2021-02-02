RLDatix Awarded Best in KLAS for Healthcare Safety, Risk and Compliance Management

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, today announced it has been named Best in KLAS for Healthcare Safety, Risk and Compliance Management as part of the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.

Each year, KLAS conducts research with health systems and payers to gather honest and transparent feedback on healthcare technology vendors. This independent data informs the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the number one solution in each market segment.

"We are proud to be the top ranked provider of Healthcare Safety, Risk and Compliance Management tools," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "Over the past 18 months, RLDatix has consolidated the leading governance, risk and compliance solutions and solidified our position as the global leader in patient safety. As we continue to drive our Applied Safety IntelligenceTM framework, we will leverage our collective learnings and best practices to create the next generation of innovative software and services to support healthcare organizations in the journey from risk mitigation to risk prevention."

The insights in the 2021 Best in KLAS report encompass feedback across six areas: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. RLDatix's Converge platform received high scores across the board.

"The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services," said Adam Gale, President, KLAS, "The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our Applied Safety IntelligenceTM (ASI) framework enables stakeholders across the enterprise to have immediate access to a single source of truth for their safety, compliance, and provider data, raising awareness of performance opportunities and interventions needed to mitigate risk and the severity of harm. With over 4,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix helps protect patients and health workers around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so¬ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit klasresearch.com .

