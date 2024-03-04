RLDatix finalizes acquisition of Breitenbach Software

With the acquisition of the German software company completed, RLDatix will expand support and coverage in the region while also driving increased innovation.

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, has finalized the acquisition of Breitenbach Software Engineering GmbH ("Breitenbach"), a Germany-based integrated solutions provider specializing in workforce management.

"Welcoming the rich history of Breitenbach and their team to our global RLDatix company is a critical step in our long-term investment and growth within the German market," said Jeff Surges, RLDatix CEO. "Our combined capabilities will enable RLDatix to continue to deliver enhanced connected healthcare operations across the region."

As Breitenbach formally joins RLDatix, customers will gain access to a team of more than 2,000 supporting solutions across risk and safety, compliance, provider and workforce management — joining a community of more than 6,000 customers in over 20 countries.

"With access to even more resources, our teams will continue to enrich our services and capabilities," said Markus Röhler, co-managing director of Breitenbach Software, who has joined RLDatix as Vice President of Healthcare and Public.

"As we formalize this acquisition, customers can look forward to enhanced support and coverage," said Matthias Scholtz, RLDatix General Manager, who will lead the combined company. "By integrating these additional sites, we are now even closer to our customers, and our products will continue to evolve to address pressing needs across the industry."

Following the completion of this acquisition, RLDatix will continue to advance connected healthcare operations in Germany and beyond.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to improve healthcare by enabling a world where patients receive the best and safest care possible. Trusted by thousands of clients around the world, our connected healthcare operations platform combines software and trusted services to empower organizations with critical data insights across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management. Our user-centric approach provides a holistic, real-time view of healthcare operations, connecting disparate information across the enterprise – thus giving organizational leadership the contextualized data they need to make better informed decisions.

Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

