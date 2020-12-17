RLDatix Establishes Strategic Relationship with Medstar Health's National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare to Enhance Safety Event Reviews with Human Factors Safety Science

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, announced today a strategic relationship with MedStar Health's National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare, part of the MedStar Health Research Institute. The MedStar Health Human Factors Center will provide and deliver event review curriculum and consulting services based on human factors safety science as part of the RLDatix Communication and Optimal Resolution (CANDOR) toolkit. CANDOR is a principled approach for responding to patient harm through empathic communication, care for the caregiver, event review analysis and resolution.

The MedStar Health National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare is the largest human factors program embedded within a healthcare system, bringing together human factors scientists, systems safety engineers, clinicians, operational leaders, health services researchers, and other experts who work together to assess and propose redesigns for a safer and more efficient healthcare environment.

"As a leader in patient safety research, one of our essential functions is to collaborate with organizations that are dedicated to improving patient safety in the real world of healthcare delivery," said Seth Krevat, MD, FACP, Senior Medical Director for the MedStar Health National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare. "Bringing the Center's unique combination of human factors expertise, safety operational leadership and clinical acumen to RLDatix clients is an exciting opportunity to assist other healthcare organizations in implementing sustainable and effective risk reduction solutions. Our hope is that through sharing this knowledge, we will reduce harm to patients and the associated trauma experienced by families and healthcare workers."

This progressive relationship will provide RLDatix clients with key resources, education and services to better understand how physical environments, the design of technology and equipment and the culture of organizations factor into patient safety events.

"Throughout my patient safety career, I've had the opportunity to work alongside many of the intelligent and talented people of MedStar Health's National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare," said Tim McDonald, RLDatix's Chief Patient Safety & Risk Officer. "I know firsthand the quality and cutting-edge nature of their research, especially as it relates to the application of human factors engineering principles to delivering safer patient care. Our new relationship brings to market a powerful and comprehensive solution that will enable healthcare delivery organizations to uncover important data through system-based CANDOR related event reviews."

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our Applied Safety IntelligenceTM (ASI) framework enables stakeholders across the enterprise to have immediate access to a single source of truth for their safety, compliance, and provider data, raising awareness of performance opportunities and interventions needed to mitigate risk and the severity of harm. With over 4,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix helps protect patients and health workers around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

The MedStar Health National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare occupies a unique position in the United States as the largest human factors program embedded within a healthcare system. It brings together human factors scientists, systems safety engineers, health services researchers, clinicians, and other experts to create a safer and more efficient healthcare environment through four core services in research, usability, safety advisement, and education. The Center is part of the MedStar Health Research Institute and is also affiliated with the MedStar Institute for Innovation and MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety. MedStar Health, the parent organization, is the largest not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region, with 10 hospitals and an extensive ambulatory services network, and is the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University.

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region's largest home health agency, we're committed to providing high-quality health care that's also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It's how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org .

