RLDatix Executives Featured at Global Patient Safety Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, today announced that it will be a platinum sponsor and deliver two presentations at the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) International Patient Safety Conference. Following the tremendous success of the first event, which RLDatix also sponsored, the theme of this year's conference is "Jeddah Declaration: Moving Forward" and will be held from Dec. 7 through 9 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention in Riyadh.

The international event is the continuation of a journey which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has committed to since the creation of the Saudi Patient Safety Center in 2017: to ensure safer healthcare for all. This year's conference will explore strategies and initiatives that advance on the last 20 years of patient safety research since the publishing of the Institute of Medicine's groundbreaking report, "To Err is Human: Building a Safer Health System." The report called for the comprehensive effort to reduce medical errors by 50% over a 5-year period, but 20 years later, the World Health Organization has found globally that medical errors still harm 40% of patients in primary and outpatient care, hurting millions of people and costing billions of dollars every year.

The conference will include more than 10 workshops and more than 40 presentations across three days. Topics will include patient safety capacity building, case studies, cutting-edge research and best practices, including a featured presentation delivered by RLDatix Chief Executive Officer Jeff Surges who, aligning with the conference theme, will describe how the industry is transitioning to the future of patient safety. In the future state, organizations will become highly reliable, automated, embrace value-based payments, and comprehend regulatory standards, all with a common understanding of patient safety and how to proactively mitigate events. This new model will be catalyzed through organization-wide adoption of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) best practices that will ensure the future state of patient safety is effective and sustainable.

"It is an honor to be asked to speak at this prestigious conference on a topic that everyone at RLDatix is passionate about: improving patient safety," Surges said. "We are at an inflection point where patient safety needs to focus on the ability to use prospective data to predict serious events, prioritize where to focus efforts and resources, develop recommendations to mitigate events and evaluate whether the controls and interventions are working. We're excited to share this message with attendees at the SPSC International Patient Safety Conference and look forward to learning from them as well."

Also presenting will be Sachin Agrawal, RLDatix's President of Corporate Development, Strategy & Data, who will describe to attendees how leveraging benchmarking data can help them implement best practices and improve safety performance.

"In alignment with key components of the Jeddah Declaration, the SPSC is pioneering the use of centralized, commonly-formatted safety data to drive benchmarking, identification of positive outliers and the knowledge transfer of best practices," Agrawal said. "RLDatix is proud to support this vision and looks forward to sharing our progress to date on this important initiative with a global audience consisting of healthcare organizations, policymakers and other institutions."

Along with Surges and Agrawal, other RLDatix leaders will attend the conference and meet attendees at their booth in the exhibit area.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Etzinger

VP, Marketing

metzinger@rldatix.com

Christopher Currington

Amendola Communications for RLDatix

314.799.1987

ccurrington@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE RLDatix

Related Links

https://www.rldatix.com/en-us/

