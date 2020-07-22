RMS Titanic, Inc. to launch new educational programming partnership with Los Angeles United School District to Include Virtual Titanic Programming

"Titanic is such a powerful story and we are fortunate to be able to provide students with a one of a kind learning experience," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

"Los Angeles Unified is thrilled to partner with RMS Titanic, Inc., and we are looking forward to our summer series, The Unsinkable Titanic - The Ship of Dreams Past, Present and Future," said Local District South Superintendent Michael Romero. "With Titanic: The Virtual Experience, we can provide students with a hands-on education they could not get from a textbook."

"VRD has worked with RMS Titanic, Inc for the past year to bring the most comprehensive virtual exhibition experience not only to consumers but with educators in mind. It was designed for both the student and their teacher to immerse themselves in the story of Titanic while utilizing modern references and teaching tools making the journey relatable and memorable," states Christoph Rahofer, President of Virtual Reality Development GmbH, co- developer of Titanic: The Virtual Experience.

"RMS Titanic, Inc is proud to promote the legacy of Titanic throughout the world and our hope is to grow today's students to not only appreciate the lessons of Titanic but to use those leasons as they lead us into the next generation," states Bretton Hunchak, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. "Our educational programming is accessible to students ages 5 to 99 both inside and outside of the classroom. It is our goal that future generations have access to not only the history but the scientific data and knowledge that Titanic consistently provides. We want Titanic to be a launch point to encourage future historians, engineers, researchers, conservations and more, and our hope is that through these programs we are able to inspire and encourage curiosity in those fields. Los Angeles Unified's educators are remarkable in their talent and expertise in fostering these interest and this program is an example of their success. We look forward to watching what Titanic will inspire for the future."

About RMS Titanic, Inc./ Experiential Media Group

RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST), a subsidiary of Premier Acquisition Holdings, LLC and an affiliate of Experiential Media Group, LLC, serves as the exclusive steward of RMS Titanic which tragically sank on April 15, 1912. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew. Since 1987, RMST has honorably conducted eight research expeditions to the wreck of RMS Titanic exclusively recovering and conserving more than 5,500 artifacts. Utilizing these recovered objects in concert with scientific data and historical research, RMST brings to the general public the celebrated and moving experience Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition on display worldwide. RMST is committed to engaging the global community in RMS Titanic's story at www.emgroup.com and www.thetitanicstore.com.

About VRD (Virtual Reality Development GmbH)

Founded 1992, the Vienna-based company is a pioneer in high tech and currently specializes in the creation of virtual, augmented and mixed reality entertainment projects and focuses on innovative technology for guest experiences in all industries globally.

