R.M.Williams Selects NewStore to Provide an Omnichannel Shopping Experience Powered by iPhone Across its Retail Locations

BOSTON and ADELAIDE, Australia, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a turnkey omnichannel store solution, today announced R.M.Williams , Australia's iconic boot maker and leather brand, has chosen the NewStore Omnichannel Platform to power the shopping experience across its 74 retail locations. As part of the brand's broader digital transformation initiative, NewStore will modernize how customers shop by bringing together customer, order and inventory data into an omnichannel order management system (OMS). Additionally, R.M.Williams' store associates will leverage the NewStore mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution to offer a more convenient and unified shopping experience across both digital and physical channels. With the NewStore OMS and mPOS, R.M.Williams will offer the convenience of mobile checkout and other omni features, such as endless aisle, buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), buy-online-return-in-store (BORIS) and ship-from-store.

In its near nine decades of existence, R.M.Williams has become one of the best-known, and best-loved, brands in the world. It has developed a reputation for its high-quality handcrafted footwear and apparel inspired by the Australian outback. In addition to being a national icon, the brand has a growing international following and is sold in more than 15 countries. The company was purchased by Tattarang , one of Australia's largest private investment groups owned by Andrew and Nicola Forrest, in October 2020.

The company was founded in 1932 as a made-to-order boot manufacturer and has held onto that legacy by offering a bespoke boot service, which allows customers to create their very own pair from the ground up. On top of the other benefits of the NewStore platform, R.M.Williams' associates will be able to digitally guide customers through the seven-step process of designing their own one-of-a-kind pair of boots directly within the mPOS. By hosting the made-to-order experience on the associate iPhone, R.M.Williams is honoring the brand's roots and dedication to customer service by modernizing the traditional customization process, offering the next best thing to physically making the boots in-store.

"Before making the decision to partner with NewStore, we were relying on outdated systems that couldn't provide the level of innovation needed to support our digital transformation goals," said Nathan Alexander, CTO, R.M.Williams. "We thought to ourselves, there must be a retail solution out there that is as intuitive as using an iPhone, so when we were introduced to the capabilities of the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, it was a game changer for our strategy."

In addition to integrating seamlessly with Infor's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, Salesforce's eCommerce solution, and the other components of R.M.Williams' technology stack, the fast, flexible and easy to use features of the NewStore Omnichannel Platform will replace the existing POS and introduce a completely new OMS. With these new capabilities, R.M.Williams will be able to streamline every aspect of the associate-customer interaction as well as access and provide all of its inventory, regardless of location or purchase channel. Through NewStore, the brand will be able to provide a consistent experience across every retail channel as the company scales globally.

"R.M.Williams is a great example of a premium retail brand that has used its success in a regional market like Australia as the foundation for global growth," said Stephan Schambach, Founder & CEO of NewStore. "As the company expands its footprint, the NewStore turnkey solution will give R.M.Williams the modern POS, OMS, inventory and fulfillment capabilities needed to provide a truly-global omnichannel experience across all of the brand's retail channels."

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About NewStore

NewStore is a turnkey omnichannel store solution for global DTC brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first cloud platform combining POS, order management, inventory, and clienteling. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Marine Layer, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

ABOUT R.M.WILLIAMS

Reginald Murray ('RM') Williams founded the company, R.M.Williams, in 1932 in the Australian outback. Today, R.M.Williams creates beautiful and purposefully designed footwear, craft and accessories, and has developed a world-renowned reputation for its high-quality handcrafted footwear and apparel. An icon in Australia, the brand has a growing international following, sold in over 15 countries worldwide. www.rmwilliams.com

Media Contact

NewStore

Ryan Lemos

Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

R.M.Williams

CATINELLA

Robyn Catinella

Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.newstore.com

