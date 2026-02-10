RMX Industries Announces Appointment of Dr. Sukumaran Nair to Advisory Board

Distinguished SMU Research Leader Brings Expertise in Software-Defined Networks, Virtualization, and Trustworthy AI to Advance RMX's Defense and Security Innovation.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced the appointment of Dr. Sukumaran "Suku" Nair to its Advisory Board. Dr. Nair serves as Vice Provost for Research and Chief Innovation Officer at Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he is also an SMU Distinguished Professor and founding director of the AT&T Center for Virtualization.

Dr. Sukumaran Nair

Dr. Nair's appointment strategically aligns with RMX's intensified focus on U.S. defense and security applications, particularly as the Company accelerates the deployment of its VAST™ platform to enable both operational AI and actionable AI. His extensive research expertise in software-defined networks, virtualization technologies, trustworthy AI, and cyber security directly complements RMX's mission to transform how critical video and sensor data flows from tactical edges to operational cores.

"Dr. Nair's blend of academic rigor and practical innovation is essential as we scale our defense solutions," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "We believe his deep technical background will strengthen VAST™ and advance our next-generation network and edge computing solutions for defense customers."

"The convergence of AI, edge computing, and secure communications is critical to national security," said Dr. Nair. "RMX's ability to deliver high-quality video over constrained networks will help solve a fundamental military challenge. I'm proud to play a role in making essential visual intelligence accessible, dependable, and usable when it matters most.

Deep Industry and Government Research Foundation

Dr. Nair brings decades of experience translating cutting-edge research into practical applications for defense and commercial sectors. His research has been supported by the National Security Agency (NSA), National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), Office of Naval Research (ONR), and industry leaders including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, IBM, AT&T, and Google. This combination of government and industry collaboration provides unique insights as RMX navigates the defense acquisition landscape and expands its partnerships with prime contractors and system integrators.

As founder of SMU's cyber security program and former chair of the computer science and engineering department (2008-2016), Dr. Nair has built a track record of creating practical educational and research programs that address real-world security challenges. His recognition includes the Dallas 500 award, CIO/CTO award for Outstanding Tech Advocate, SMU Ford Research Fellowship, and the Distinguished University Citizen award.

About Dr. Sukumaran Nair

Dr. Sukumaran Nair is Vice Provost for Research and Chief Innovation Officer at Southern Methodist University, where he also serves as an SMU Distinguished Professor and founding director of the AT&T Center for Virtualization. He founded SMU's cyber security program and previously chaired the computer science and engineering department from 2008 to 2016. His research interests include software-centric telecommunication networks, software-defined networks, virtualization technologies, trustworthy AI, and cyber security. Dr. Nair has published extensively in high assurance computing and networking, with research supported by NSF, NSA, NIST, ONR, and leading technology companies. He holds a B.S. from the University of Kerala, India (1984), and M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana (1988 and 1990, respectively).

About RMX

RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company delivering advanced data compression and video optimization solutions that secures the data continuum from beyond the edge to operational cores. Through proprietary, field-validated technology originally developed for defense and security applications, RMX aims to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store, and deliver visual data across environments with any bandwidth while specializing in the most constrained networks where traditional solutions fail. RMX's solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across any infrastructure, from tactical radios and narrowband satellite links to high-bandwidth enterprise cloud systems, ensuring critical visual intelligence reaches those who need it most, when they need it most, regardless of whether connectivity is abundant, limited, degraded, or contested. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

