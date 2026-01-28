RMX Industries Announces Appointment of Major General (Ret.) Michael S. Repass to Advisory Board

Legendary Special Forces Commander Brings Three Decades of Elite Operational Leadership and International Defense Expertise to Guide RMX's Mission-Critical Technology Development.

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Michael S. Repass to its Advisory Board. Major General Repass brings over 30 years of Special Forces experience, having commanded at every level from captain to major general, including two combat tours leading the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force-Arabian Peninsula during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Image of Major General (Ret.) Michael S. Repass

Major General Repass's appointment strengthens RMX's advisory capabilities as the Company intensifies its focus on delivering mission-critical video and data compression solutions to U.S. defense and security operations. His firsthand understanding of tactical communications challenges in contested environments directly aligns with RMX's mission to ensure high-value visual data reaches those who need it most, when they need it most.

"General Repass represents the gold standard of operational leadership in the special operations community," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "He's commanded forces in the most challenging environments imaginable, places where communications infrastructure is limited, contested, or non-existent. His experience leading elite units that depend on reliable intelligence flows in real-time gives him unique insight into exactly what our VAST™ platform must deliver. Having someone of his caliber guiding our technology development ensures we stay laser-focused on solving the problems that matter most to warfighters and operators in the field."

"Across my career, I saw how often communications limits kept operators from getting the visual intelligence they needed, especially in remote or contested environments," said Major General (Ret.) Michael S. Repass. "VAST™ is a practical step forward in moving usable video over the kinds of links teams actually rely on. "I'm joining RMX because their technology solves real problems I know our forces face every day."

Distinguished Career Spanning Global Special Operations

Major General Repass's military career began in 1980 upon graduation from West Point. His Special Forces assignments included commanding the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group in Okinawa and serving as Chief of the Ground Branch at U.S. Special Operations Command. While commanding the 10th Special Forces Group, he led the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force-Arabian Peninsula during two combat tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. As a general officer, he served twice in Special Operations Command-Europe (as Deputy Commander and Commanding General) and commanded the U.S. Army Special Forces Command (Airborne). His international experience spans assignments in Grenada, Egypt, Japan, and multiple tours across Europe, including with NATO headquarters.

Since retiring from the Army in 2013, Major General Repass founded Able Global Solutions LLC and has provided strategic advisory support to defense forces worldwide, including serving as NATO Strategic Advisor to Ukraine for Special Operations Forces beginning in 2021 and supporting Taiwan's defense reforms. He serves as adjunct faculty for the Joint Special Operations University and as a senior fellow and board member of the Caspian Policy Center.

His military awards include two Distinguished Service Medals, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars and Combat Infantryman's Badge. His foreign decorations are from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine. He holds a bachelor's degree from West Point (1980) and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College (2003).

About RMX

RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company delivering advanced data compression and video optimization solutions that secures the data continuum from beyond the edge to operational cores. Through proprietary, field-validated technology originally developed for defense and security applications, RMX aims to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store, and deliver visual data across environments with any bandwidth while specializing in the most constrained networks where traditional solutions fail. RMX's solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across any infrastructure, from tactical radios and narrowband satellite links to high-bandwidth enterprise cloud systems, ensuring critical visual intelligence reaches those who need it most, when they need it most, regardless of whether connectivity is abundant, limited, degraded, or contested. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

