RMX Positions VAST™ as Critical Data Backbone for Next-Generation Counter-UAS Networks

Video Compression Enables Visual Intelligence Flow as DoW Invests $3.1 Billion in Counter-UAS Capabilities

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today outlined how its VAST™ video compression platform serves as the transport layer for next-generation Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) networks, as the U.S. military accelerates deployment of systems to detect, track, and defeat rapidly evolving small drone threats.

With the Department of War requesting $3.1 billion for C-UAS projects in FY2026, Congress authorizing an additional $184.8 million for C-UAS interceptors, and the FY2025 NDAA establishing a dedicated C-UAS Task Force, defense leaders are racing to field integrated sensor networks capable of protecting forces and installations. Recent major awards including the Marine Corps' $642 million Installation C-UAS program to Anduril and the Army's requirement for 6,000 Coyote interceptors between FY2025-FY2029, reflect the massive scale of sensor and effector deployment, all of which must communicate over bandwidth-constrained infrastructure.

Further underscoring this momentum, the DoW announced on February 3, 2026, the vendors invited to compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program (DDP), a $1.1 billion initiative over four phases to rapidly field hundreds of thousands of low-cost, unmanned one-way attack drones by 2027, starting with evaluations at Fort Benning on February 18. This offensive drone push complements defensive C-UAS strategies by advancing overall drone dominance, where VAST™'s bandwidth-efficient video optimization supports seamless integration of sensor data across both offensive and defensive operations.

The Network Bottleneck

Modern C-UAS architectures depend on expanding arrays of sensors, fixed cameras, electro-optical/infrared turrets, radars, small UAS, and passive radio frequency (RF) detectors feeding fusion engines and operators in real time. However, legacy military networks were not designed for the volume and quality of video these systems generate, especially in contested, bandwidth-limited, or tactical edge environments where C-UAS operations are most critical.

"Every Counter-UAS system eventually hits the same wall: the network," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "If you can't move clean, trusted video from sensors at the edge to the fusion engines and operators who need it, even the most sophisticated detection systems become ineffective. VAST™ turns existing tactical and installation infrastructure into a viable backbone for modern C-UAS operations, enabling more sensors to share more intelligence over the same constrained networks without degrading picture quality or overwhelming bandwidth."

VAST™: Built for C-UAS Networks

VAST™ compresses and conditions video at the source whether on fixed installation cameras, mobile EO/IR systems, counter-drone UAS payloads, or vehicle-mounted sensors so high-fidelity streams can traverse constrained RF links, tactical SATCOM, and terrestrial networks without overloading infrastructure. The platform addresses critical C-UAS operational requirements:

Multi-Sensor Integration: Simultaneous transmission from diverse sensor types over shared infrastructure, supporting layered defense against swarm scenarios.





Simultaneous transmission from diverse sensor types over shared infrastructure, supporting layered defense against swarm scenarios. Bandwidth Efficiency: Reduces video data requirements by up to 50% while maintaining image quality necessary for threat classification.





Reduces video data requirements by up to 50% while maintaining image quality necessary for threat classification. Tactical Edge Deployment: Runs as software on existing hardware, on compact edge appliances, or embedded directly into cameras, radios, and UAS payloads.





Runs as software on existing hardware, on compact edge appliances, or embedded directly into cameras, radios, and UAS payloads. Low Latency: Preserves sub-second response times when operators have only seconds between detection and engagement.





Preserves sub-second response times when operators have only seconds between detection and engagement. Infrastructure Agnostic: Functions across HF, VHF, UHF, SATCOM, MANET, and terrestrial networks.

VAST™'s field validation in bandwidth-constrained military environments, including tactical radio networks, narrowband SATCOM, and contested RF environments positions it to support immediate C-UAS deployment needs. The platform's software-first approach and compatibility with existing infrastructure enable rapid integration into emerging C-UAS architectures supporting Installation Protection, Mobile Defense (M-SHORAD, MADIS), Counter-Swarm operations, and training programs.

"VAST™ can run as software on existing hardware, on compact RMX edge appliances, or embedded directly into cameras, radios, and UAS payloads," Karl Kit continued. "By enabling more sensors to share more intelligence over the same infrastructure, we help military and defense customers scale C-UAS coverage without proportional increases in bandwidth costs or infrastructure overhaul, critical as the threat continues to evolve faster than traditional acquisition timelines."

